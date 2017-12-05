Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £59.16m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £46.46m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2017 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 261.36p 17,775,000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 256.21p Ordinary share price 258.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.28)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 135.91p 9,349,000 ZDP share price 138.50p Premium to NAV 1.91% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/11/2017 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 2.84 2 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 2.32 3 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 2.26 4 DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5 2.26 5 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 2.15 5 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 2.15 7 Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p 2.02 8 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 2.02 9 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 1.95 9 Gattaca Plc Common GBp1 1.95 11 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 1.94 12 Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary 1.91 13 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 1.90 14 Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p 1.85 15 Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p 1.83 16 Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 1.80 17 Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5 1.77 18 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.71 19 Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p 1.69 20 Strix Group Plc GBp 1 1.65

Please Note: on 27 November 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") published a prospectus containing proposals regarding a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018 and the issue of new Ordinary 'C' shares. The offer of a maximum of 75 million C Shares to be issued at the Issue Price of 100 pence per share through a placing, Intermediaries Offer and Offer for Subscription; A target issue of approximately 30 million ZDP Shares pursuant to a rollover offer and Placing of 2025 ZDP Shares at the ZDP Issue Price of 100 pence per ZDP Share.