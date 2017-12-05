Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 5
|Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £59.16m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £46.46m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|261.36p
|17,775,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|256.21p
|Ordinary share price
|258.00p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(1.28)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|135.91p
|9,349,000
|ZDP share price
|138.50p
|Premium to NAV
|1.91%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/11/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.84
|2
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.32
|3
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.26
|4
|DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 5
|2.26
|5
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|2.15
|5
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|2.15
|7
|Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.02
|8
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.02
|9
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.95
|9
|Gattaca Plc Common GBp1
|1.95
|11
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|1.94
|12
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary
|1.91
|13
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.90
|14
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.85
|15
|Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.83
|16
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.80
|17
|Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.5
|1.77
|18
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.71
|19
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.69
|20
|Strix Group Plc GBp 1
|1.65
Please Note: on 27 November 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") published a prospectus containing proposals regarding a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018 and the issue of new Ordinary 'C' shares. The offer of a maximum of 75 million C Shares to be issued at the Issue Price of 100 pence per share through a placing, Intermediaries Offer and Offer for Subscription; A target issue of approximately 30 million ZDP Shares pursuant to a rollover offer and Placing of 2025 ZDP Shares at the ZDP Issue Price of 100 pence per ZDP Share.