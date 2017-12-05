sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 05.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.12.2017 | 18:00
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, December 5

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £59.16m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 30/11/2017) of £46.46m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 30/11/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*261.36p17,775,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*256.21p
Ordinary share price258.00p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(1.28)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share135.91p9,349,000
ZDP share price138.50p
Premium to NAV1.91%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 30/11/2017
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.84
2Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p2.32
3StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p2.26
4DiscoverIE Group Plc GBp 52.26
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.15
5McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.15
7Personal Group Holdings Plc Ordinary 5p2.02
8Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.02
9Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.95
9Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.95
11Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.94
12Ramsdens Holdings Plc Ordinary1.91
13Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.90
14Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.85
15Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.83
16Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.80
17Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.51.77
18Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.71
19Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.69
20Strix Group Plc GBp 11.65

Please Note: on 27 November 2017, the Directors of Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC and Chelverton Small Companies ZDP PLC (together the "Group") published a prospectus containing proposals regarding a refinancing of the Zero Dividend Preference shares, which are due for repayment on 8 January 2018 and the issue of new Ordinary 'C' shares. The offer of a maximum of 75 million C Shares to be issued at the Issue Price of 100 pence per share through a placing, Intermediaries Offer and Offer for Subscription; A target issue of approximately 30 million ZDP Shares pursuant to a rollover offer and Placing of 2025 ZDP Shares at the ZDP Issue Price of 100 pence per ZDP Share.


© 2017 PR Newswire