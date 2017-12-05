sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.12.2017 | 18:01
PR Newswire

Global Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing Markets 2016-2022 - Market Should Reach $181.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Market for Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Should Reach $181.8 Billion by 2020, Growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

This research report categorizes the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing market by type. Product type include steam and gas turbine, wind turbine, and hydro turbine.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing.
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
  • Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including technological developments, economic growth, and decreasing oil and gas prices.
  • Analysis of expenditure per capita and the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing indicators comparison.
  • Coverage of market growth, with detailed regional and country analyses, including regions and major emerging markets.
  • Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Characteristics

4: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

  • Historic Market Growth
  • Forecast Market Growth

5: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

  • Decreasing Costs of Wind Turbines
  • Hybrid Wind-Hydro Turbines
  • 3D Printing for Turbine Components

6: PESTLE Analysis

  • Political
  • Economic
  • Social
  • Technological
  • Legal
  • Environmental

7: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Segmentation

  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Segment
  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
  • Hydraulic Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing
  • Steam/Gas Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing
  • Wind Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

8: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis

  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Region
  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Region
  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2016
  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2012-2020

9: Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

  • Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP
  • Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
  • Global Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure
  • Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country

10: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

11: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

12: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

13: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

14: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

15: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

16: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

17: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

18: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

19: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis

20: Middle East Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

21: Africa Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

22: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

  • GE Acquired Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses
  • Siemens And Gamesa Merger
  • Nordex SE Acquired Acciona Windpower
  • Ansaldo Energia Acquired Alstom's Gas-Turbine Assets and Power Systems Manufacturing Subsidiary from GE
  • Senvion S.A. Acquired Kenersys India Pvt. Ltd.
  • WEG Industries Acquired TGM

24: The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Customer Information

  • Gas Turbines
  • Vestas is the Leading Wind Turbine Manufacturer in 2017
  • SCE in Partnership with GE and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbine System
  • GE in Partnership with Southern California Edison and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches World's First Battery Storage System

25: Appendix

  • NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

26: References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hdjh7/turbine_and

