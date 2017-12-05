Global Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing Markets 2016-2022 - Market Should Reach $181.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Should Reach $181.8 Billion by 2020, Growing at a CAGR of 13.2%
This research report categorizes the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing market by type. Product type include steam and gas turbine, wind turbine, and hydro turbine.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including technological developments, economic growth, and decreasing oil and gas prices.
- Analysis of expenditure per capita and the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing indicators comparison.
- Coverage of market growth, with detailed regional and country analyses, including regions and major emerging markets.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Characteristics
4: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size and Growth
- Historic Market Growth
- Forecast Market Growth
5: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Trends and Strategies
- Decreasing Costs of Wind Turbines
- Hybrid Wind-Hydro Turbines
- 3D Printing for Turbine Components
6: PESTLE Analysis
- Political
- Economic
- Social
- Technological
- Legal
- Environmental
7: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Segmentation
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Segment
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment
- Hydraulic Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing
- Steam/Gas Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing
- Wind Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing
8: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Region
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Region
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2016
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2012-2020
9: Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors
- Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP
- Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country
- Global Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure
- Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country
10: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
11: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
12: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
13: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
14: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
15: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
16: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
17: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
18: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
19: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis
20: Middle East Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
21: Africa Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
22: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape
- Company Profiles
23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market
- GE Acquired Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses
- Siemens And Gamesa Merger
- Nordex SE Acquired Acciona Windpower
- Ansaldo Energia Acquired Alstom's Gas-Turbine Assets and Power Systems Manufacturing Subsidiary from GE
- Senvion S.A. Acquired Kenersys India Pvt. Ltd.
- WEG Industries Acquired TGM
24: The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Customer Information
- Gas Turbines
- Vestas is the Leading Wind Turbine Manufacturer in 2017
- SCE in Partnership with GE and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbine System
- GE in Partnership with Southern California Edison and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches World's First Battery Storage System
25: Appendix
- NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
26: References
