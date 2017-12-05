Global Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing Markets 2016-2022 - Market Should Reach $181.8 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Turbine and Turbine Generators Set Units Manufacturing: Global Markets to 2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Market for Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Should Reach $181.8 Billion by 2020, Growing at a CAGR of 13.2%

This research report categorizes the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing market by type. Product type include steam and gas turbine, wind turbine, and hydro turbine.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Information on major trends and challenges affecting the market, including technological developments, economic growth, and decreasing oil and gas prices.

Analysis of expenditure per capita and the turbine and turbine generator set units manufacturing indicators comparison.

Coverage of market growth, with detailed regional and country analyses, including regions and major emerging markets.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Characteristics



4: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size and Growth

Historic Market Growth

Forecast Market Growth

5: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Trends and Strategies

Decreasing Costs of Wind Turbines

Hybrid Wind-Hydro Turbines

3D Printing for Turbine Components

6: PESTLE Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

7: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Segment

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Segment

Hydraulic Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

Steam/Gas Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

Wind Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing

8: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Regional and Country Analysis

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2016, by Region

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, 2012-2020, Historic and Forecast, by Region

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2016

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market, Historic and Forecast, by Country, 2012-2020

9: Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

Global Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP

Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Size, Percentage of GDP, by Country

Global Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure

Per Capita Average Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Expenditure, by Country

10: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



11: Asia-Pacific Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



12: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



13: Western Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



14: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



15: Eastern Europe Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



16: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



17: North America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



18: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



19: South America Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market: Country Analysis



20: Middle East Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market



21: Africa Turbine And Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

22: Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles

23: Key Mergers and Acquisitions in The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market

GE Acquired Alstom's Power and Grid Businesses

Siemens And Gamesa Merger

Nordex SE Acquired Acciona Windpower

Ansaldo Energia Acquired Alstom's Gas-Turbine Assets and Power Systems Manufacturing Subsidiary from GE

Senvion S.A. Acquired Kenersys India Pvt. Ltd.

WEG Industries Acquired TGM

24: The Turbine and Turbine Generator Set Units Manufacturing Market Customer Information

Gas Turbines

Vestas is the Leading Wind Turbine Manufacturer in 2017

SCE in Partnership with GE and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbine System

GE in Partnership with Southern California Edison and Wellhead Power Solutions Launches World's First Battery Storage System

25: Appendix

NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in This Report

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

26: References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7hdjh7/turbine_and





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716