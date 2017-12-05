Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 05 December 2017 at 19:00



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Tremoko Oy Ab



Position: Closely associated person



Legal Person



Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer



Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul



Position: Member of the Board



__________________________________________________________





Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc



LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644



Notification type: Initial notification



Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20171205134716_8



____________________________________________________________





Transaction date: 5 December 2017



Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)



Nature of the transaction: EXCHANGE



Instrument (type): FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT



ISIN: N/A



_______________________________________________________________



Transaction details



Volume: 131 428 585



Unit price: 0.07 EUR





Aggregated transactions



Volume: 131 428 585



Volume weighted average price 0.07 EUR



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656003