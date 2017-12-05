Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 05 December 2017 at 19:00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tremoko Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
Legal Person
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul
Position: Member of the Board
__________________________________________________________
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20171205134716_8
____________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 5 December 2017
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: EXCHANGE
Instrument (type): FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: N/A
_______________________________________________________________
Transaction details
Volume: 131 428 585
Unit price: 0.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 131 428 585
Volume weighted average price 0.07 EUR
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656003
