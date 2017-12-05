Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

5 December 2017

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the "Company') announces the allotment of 15,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority.

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2455.00 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated ex dividend cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%. The ex dividend cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 4 December 2017 was 2435.45 pence per share.

These shares were issued from its block listing authority dated 27 September 2017. Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 745,977 shares under its block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 48,691,778 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights. No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 48,691,778 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 008 4913