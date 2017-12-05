The "Netherlands Wind Energy Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Outlook to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Low costs of wind power coupled declining capital expenditures involved in installing wind mills and turbines is driving the government to encourage investments in wind power sector. Further, lowered generation and equipment costs coupled with favorable government policies also remain key drivers. Increased competition has lowered prices, enabling Netherlands to diversify its power generation sources and adhere to global carbon emission targets. Accordingly, Netherlands wind power market is expected to witness a boost in the number of planned projects and power generation, which in turn enables market value.

On the regional scale, an increasing number of countries are successfully opting for wind power to restrain themselves from the burden of fuel subsidies. In sync with global trends of increasing demand for clean energy fuels, markets are framing flexible policies, thereby resulting in overall wind power market size increase. Further, this is attracting a large number of wind power equipment providers to evaluate opportunities in Netherlands and the regional wind power markets.

Heavy dependence on fossil fuels coupled with costs involved in shifting to clean energy sources remains one of the key restraints of growth in Netherlands market. Despite declines, investments required for setting up new wind mills are high. Further, the irregular behavior of wind energy for power generation poses challenges for uninterrupted power generation and thereby arriving at estimated netbacks.

Despite these challenges, Netherlands's wind power market is expected to progress rapidly with increasing GDP and power demand. Technological advances are leading to overall cost reduction. Further, new initiatives being implemented through power storage technologies will aid in reducing interruptions and solving other constraints associated with Netherlands wind power.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Scope and Methodology

3 Discussion on the Netherlands Wind Power Market

4 Netherlands Wind Power Markets- Emerging Market Dynamics

5 Netherlands Wind Power Markets- SWOT Analysis

6 Netherlands Wind Power Market Outlook

7 Key Companies in Netherlands Wind Power Sector- Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles

8. Recent Industry Developments

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xvf9wr/netherlands_wind

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205006161/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Wind Power