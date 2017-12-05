Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2017) - Diamond Fields International Ltd. (TSXV: DFI) ("DFI" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce (further to its News Release dated September 28, 2017) that the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy has renewed the Company's key mining licence, ML111, for a period of ten (10) years.

