4C Medical's Novel Transcatheter Mitral Valve Technology Awarded Best Technology Parade Presentation at ICI 2017

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --4C Medical Technologies, Inc. (4C Medical), a developer of minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, today announced that its medical device for mitral regurgitation (MR) was awarded the Best Technology Parade Presentation at the International Conference for Innovations in Cardiovascular Interventions (ICI) held December 3-5, 2017 in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"We are pleased that the ICI organizers recognized the uniqueness of the 4C valve, our transcatheter mitral valve technology which utilizes a supra-annular, atrial-only fixation approach," said Robert Thatcher, President and CEO of 4C Medical. "This award, from one of the most respected internationally organized innovation conferences, further validates our team's momentum towards the early feasibility study, which is targeted to start by the end of 2018."

Philippe Généreux, MD presented "A Novel Transcatheter MR Technology System (4C valve)" in which he explained how the 4C valve may extend transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) therapy to patients who would be ineligible for alternative TMVR procedures. Dr. Généreux is Co-Director of the Structural Heart Program at the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute of Morristown Medical Center (Morristown, NJ) and a practicing Interventional Cardiologist at Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal (Montreal, Canada).

"The progress made by the 4C Medical team is astonishing. The engineering team's creative yet practical approach has enabled them to drive the development of the 4C valve at a very rapid pace," said Dr. Généreux. "Because the 4C valve is placed and anchored entirely in the left atrium and does not rely on or interact with the dynamic and irregular anatomy of the mitral annulus and left ventricle, it can be used in a much broader patient population as compared to other TMVR devices. This will lead to quicker patient enrollment in future clinical trials and provide much needed treatment to MR patients."

4C Medical is a medical device company developing minimally invasive technologies for structural heart disease, focusing initially on mitral regurgitation (MR) therapy and, in the future, on tricuspid regurgitation therapy. The company's transcatheter mitral valve device is the first MR treatment with supra-annular positioning and atrial-only fixation. It preserves the native mitral valve and left ventricle - eliminating known issues associated with other transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) technologies which rely on placement and fixation in the native mitral annulus and left ventricle - and will expand the patient population eligible for TMVR therapy.

