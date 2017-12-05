Inventor of the First FDA-Approved Defibrillator to Give Keynote Address at 23rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Mir Imran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, InCube Labs, Incorporated, will be the recipient of the Innovation Award at the 2 3rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, taking place from March 4 to 7, 2018 at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa. Imran, an accomplished inventor and healthcare innovator, will also be giving the Capstone Keynote at the event.

To register and download the event agenda for 23rd Annual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.medtechxchange.com

Mir Imran has founded more than 22 companies and has more than 500 patents to his name. But the numbers that matter most to Mir are the millions of patients positively affected by his breakthrough technologies. Mir will address how his passion for improving healthcare has fueled his innovative work over decades. From creating the first FDA-approved defibrillator and many other new standards of care to commercializing airport scanners and developing the real estate lock box, Mir has learned many lessons which have informed his work as an innovator, an entrepreneur and a business leader.

Mir will share his perspective on innovation, and will also share some of the new developments coming out of InCube Labs, which could prove to be the most interesting work of his career.

In addition, Jennifer Turgiss, DrPH., Vice President, Behavior Science & Advanced Analytics, Johnson & Johnson Health and Wellness Solutions, will be giving Tuesday's Keynote presentation on The Rise of Behavioral Healthcare in Treating Chronic Disease. As an applied scientist and practitioner in population health management, Turgiss has spent a decade creating, measuring and optimizing wearable technologies and digital solutions to improve health and wellbeing in the employer market. She holds two patents in this domain.

Turgiss has worked in several health-related start-ups across the U.S., the U.K., South Africa and Italy. She designed and implemented health and wellbeing programs, including fitness, sports performance, and weight-, stress-, hypertension- and arthritis-management.At Johnson & Johnson, Turgiss and her team of behavior scientists build digital health behavior change interventions targeted toward the individual user and the health care provider. She uses traditional statistical and advanced data science methods to evaluate and optimize the interventions to amplify health and wellbeing.

At the 23rdAnnual Medical Technologies: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, participants will benefit from best practice discussions, as well as an interactive and collaborative environment. Unique peer-to-peer networking opportunities will round out this dynamic event.

