Smart Workplace Market in Industry Verticals 2018-2023 - Service Robotics Represents a $3.8B USD Opportunity

The "Smart Workplace Market in Industry Verticals 2018 - 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report analyzes smart workplace products and integrated systems, transformation services, and integrated workplace management systems. The report provides detailed forecasts for years 2018 to 2023.

This research provides analysis of the market for Smart Workplace solutions, applications, and services across industry verticals. Sectors analyzed and forecasted in this report include Education and Training, Financial Services, Government and Public Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail Sales and Services, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics.

The primary goals of the Smart Workplace are to provide a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. From a building tenant perspective, these attributes provide for higher overall efficiency and effectiveness as well as a more highly satisfied workforce. From a Commercial Real Estate (CRE) owner perspective, Smart Buildings that facilitate a Smart Work environment garner higher rents than non-intelligent buildings.

It is important to note that CRE also includes Smart Warehousing and other Intelligent Facilities that foster a smarter work environment. Furthermore, it is also important to note that the Smart Workplace goes beyond the traditional work environment to encompass remote workers, telecommuters, travelers, and the supply chains between companies.

Looking beyond merely Intelligent Facility technologies, it is important to also consider solutions that are not by necessity directly tied to a building such as process improvement, work flow improvement, and supply chain management optimization. In this context, Smart Workplace solutions provide increased visibility into product/service usage, creating opportunities for moving from a traditional product model to a service model leveraging cloud-based as a Service tools and processes. In addition, the Smart Workplace facilitate intelligent worker monitoring, data analytics, control of the entire Product Life Cycle, and more.

In terms of business automation, Service Robotics represents a $3.8B USD opportunity by 2023

opportunity by 2023 The largest solution area represents Workplace Product and Integrated Systems at over $28B USD by 2023

by 2023 Other key solution areas include Workplace Transformation Services and Integrated Workplace Management Systems

Four largest industry opportunities areas are Financial Services, Retail Sales and Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing

Core applications include Employee Scheduling, Indoor Location Determination, Workspace Optimization, and Workspace Design



1 Overview



2 Smart Workplace Applications



3 Smart Workplace Vertical Market Analysis and Forecasts



4 Vendor Analysis



5 Conclusions and Recommendations



AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

Accenture PLC

AxxonSoft

Bosch Hausgerate GmbH

ChromoGenics

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cree Inc.

Gesimat GmbH

Gree Electric Appliances Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International

IBM Corporation

Indus Systems Inc.

Infosys Limited

Ingersoll-Rand Inc.

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Kronos Incorporated

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

Miele

Philips Lumileds

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

StarHub

Vaillant Group

Vista Window Company

Whirlpool Corporation

Wipro Limited

