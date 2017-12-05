Italian cable supplier Prysmian Group and General Cable have announced a merger agreement under which Prysmian will acquire General Cable. The acquisition is expected to be complete by the third quarter of 2018. Panduit and General Cable have operated with a strategic partnership for more than 12 years; at this time, that partnership is not affected by this merger announcement.

While the acquisition is not expected to be completed for several months, the PanGen partnership will continue with no changes. "We are confident in the future of the PanGen partnership," said Panduit Executive Vice President Mike Doorhy. "Contractors, customers, and distributors who rely on the PanGen solution will find that it is business as usual as this deal progresses. We have had a long relationship with General Cable and Prysmian and are looking forward to strengthening these partnerships in the future."

Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

