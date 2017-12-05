North America Indoor Location Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Market Growth of 40.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America Indoor Location Market would witness market growth of 40.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023)

Tracking objects within an indoor environment is called as indoor location (or indoor localization). IPS (indoor positioning system) technology has the potential to track humans or objects within a company with the help of acoustic signals or radio waves gathered by handheld devices such as mobile phones.

Adoption of indoor location systems has allowed the organizations to achieve superior accuracy levels in different processes. Adding to this, the adoption of the technology has helped manufacturing units in managing floor levels, efficiently.

Apple, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Micello, Inc



