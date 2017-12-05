Innovative Loyalty Programme Ice Signs Mastercardfor UK Deal

LONDON, December 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Customers with a Mastercard credit card can spend and collect points at all UK participating retailers

Ice is a loyalty scheme that sits on top of existing rewards programmes on their card

Ice only partner s with environmentally-conscious retailers

Partnersinclude Mitchells & Butlers, Go Ape, DFDS, River Cottage,TUI.co.uk, FirstChoice.co.uk, JoJo Maman Bébé

Innovative customer loyalty programme Ice/b> has announced a new rewards platform for Mastercard/b> card holders, to offer innovative benefits to all Mastercard credit card holders at participating retailers, whichever bank has issued the card.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/615710/Ice_Purchase.jpg )



The Ice rewards programme runs in addition to any rewards customers already receive on their credit card, giving customers twice the opportunity to get rewards for purchases.

The Ice programme, run by former AirMiles MD Jude Thorne, will allow Mastercard credit card holders to earn points automatically at partner retailers. The customer can then choose to collect the points or spend them at any partner retailer they choose.

All a customer needs to do is to register a Mastercard credit card from any card-issuing bank with Ice and they can start collecting and spending points with nearly 2000 in-store locations and online stores.

Once customers sign up they are automatically included for all offers. There are no spend limitations and the customer will be eligible for any offers with all future retailers that partner with Ice.

Current brands signed up to Ice include Mitchells & Butlers (inclusive of the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Nicholsons, and O'Neill's brands), Go Ape, and River Cottage and JoJo Maman Bébé. Travel partners include TUI.co.uk and FirstChoice.co.uk, as well as leading ferry operator DFDS.

Ice also supports smaller brands such as Beyond Skin, Komodo, Cred Jewellery, Elvis & Kresse and Rêve En Vert.

Jude Thorne, who previously led AirMiles before founding Ice, said; "We want to position Ice as a breath of fresh-air in a crowded and confusing market. We've made it simple for our users to sign-up their Mastercard credit card and earn and spend points wherever and whenever they like.

Traditional loyalty schemes restrict how much and where the customer can spend their points. With Ice, our customers are free to use a few points to get a bit off their shopping or a lot to get it for nothing."

All retailers are assessed by an Ice Chartered Environmentalist who selects those with environmentally conscious business models, which means customers get rewarded for choosing retailers that are committed to acting sustainably.

Jamie Samaha, Head of Mastercard Loyalty Solutions, Europe, said; "By utiltising Mastercard's Card Linked Services, Ice can bring this innovative loyalty programme to Mastercard card holders. Following registering with Ice, cardholders can receive an extra layer of reward on top of any existing benefits they are already receiving, whilst at the same time spending at some of the UK's most environmentally-conscious retailers."

Mastercard holders who sign-up to Ice today at https://www.myice.com/ can receive 150 free Ice points to spend straight away.