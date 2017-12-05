Global Temperature Sensor Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.54%

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Temperature Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global temperature sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Temperature Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for DTS. DTS or distributed temperature sensing is an optoelectrical device that is made up of optical fibers. The temperature can be recorded on a continuous basis rather than only at a certain point using these devices. The DTS segment is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is regulatory framework associated with the automotive segment. A number of regulations associated with the safety and emission controls standards require sensors. It is essential for automotive manufacturers to comply with essential safety and emission standards set by the authorities.

This will drive the global temperature sensor market during the forecast period. The innovation and development of newer electric, hybrid, and driverless cars will further enhance the demand for temperature sensors during the forecast period. The applications include checking of the air intake temperature in cylinder heads to alert the driver about the engine overheating. The sensors are also used in the engine coolant compartment, which is used to measure the temperature of transmission fluid applications.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is constant reduction in the price. The global temperature sensor market is highly competitive due to many vendors offering homogeneous products. Manufacturers constantly compete based on product quality, performance, durability, and price. Manufacturers produce high-quality products that are offered at lower prices.



In emerging countries like China, many small domestic suppliers enter the market by introducing products at lower prices, leading to price wars among vendors. This is a constant challenge for the OEMs. The reduction in the prices has a direct impact on the cash flow of the companies.



Key vendors

Honeywell International

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic

Other prominent vendors

ABB

Analog Devices

Emerson

Maxim Integrated

Siemens

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/psct6t/global





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716