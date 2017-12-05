

TBC Bank is Named 'Bank of the Year 2017 in Georgia' by The Banker Magazine



TBC Bank has been named by The Banker magazine as 'Bank of the Year 2017 in Georgia' in recognition of our strong financial performance, superior customer experience and the continued enhancement of our digital offering.



'We are absolutely delighted to again receive the Bank of the Year award in Georgia from The Banker magazine. This public acknowledgement illustrates the success of our efforts and motivates us to set new challenges to continue to provide our customers with the best banking experience in the country,' commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank.



The Banker magazine selects the winners based on a demonstration not only of resilience in their balance sheet and overall financial performance, but also innovative achievements in areas such as multi-channel banking and financial inclusion, and initiatives in new technology and customer satisfaction.



This is the ninth time that TBC Bank has won this prominent award since 2002.



About The Banker Magazine



The Banker provides economic and financial intelligence for the world's financial sector and has built a reputation for objective and incisive reporting.



The Banker has been the trusted source of information about the banking industry since 1926. The Banker has navigated its way through 91 years of banking coverage from the Wall Street Crash of 1929 to the current financial crisis with the same reputation for accuracy, authority and integrity. For more information, please visit The Banker's website.



About TBC Bank Group PLC ('TBC PLC')



TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ('TBC Bank') on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.



TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.2% of loans and 38.6% of non-banking deposits as at 30 September 2017, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.



