Global Chlorinated Paraffins Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2021

The global chlorinated paraffins market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in the market is development of cost-effective flame retardants for polyethylene. Chlorinated paraffins are used extensively in the production of flame retardants mine belts, rubber adhesives, fabrics, urethane foams, and caulks. The developments in manufacturing result in the availability of chlorinated paraffins with enhanced thermal stability, which enables the use of chlorinated paraffins in polyolefins.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for PVC from the construction industry. The demand for chlorinated paraffins has been increasing over the years owing to their increased consumption in PVC compounding and lubricant industries, and the increased use of PVC in the automobile and construction industries. It is used extensively in manufacturing various products such as profiles and tubes, film and sheets, pipe and fittings, bottles, and wire and cables.

APAC has been leading the PVC market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The increasing demand for PVC and policies regarding emission control and use of eco-friendly products have led to developments and innovation in the industry, making it a robust hub globally.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is harmful effects on environment. Environmental releases of chlorinated paraffins can occur anytime along the life-cycle chain; however, the most likely source of release is during the use and disposal in dispersive applications, such as metalworking, since production and transfer occur within closed systems.

The most significant environmental impact occurs when chlorinated paraffins are released into water and sediment. Due to their low solubility in water, they are believed to be transported in water by adherence to particles, and are adsorbed to form a sediment. A similar belief persists for chlorinated paraffins in the air.



Key vendors

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

Caffaro Industries

Dover Chemical

INEOS Group Holdings

NIKOCHEM

Other prominent vendors

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Altair Chimica

KLJ

Makwell Group

Qualice

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



