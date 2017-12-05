Bankera ICO Is Now Live: Be Part of the Banking Revolution

In September, Bankera (https://bankera.com) completed one of the biggest pre-ICO sales to date after raising 25 million Euros and gathering more than 16,000 contributors. Now, after much anticipation, its ICO sale officially opened to the public on November 27th

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Bankera is building a revolutionary bank for the blockchain era, which will eventually become a one-stop store for all financial services. It is an operational fork of SpectroCoin (https://spectrocoin.com), a cryptocurrency solution service with an existing base of 490,000 clients and more than 64,000 cards issued. Since it has already developed a core infrastructure equivalent to traditional banks, a natural extension of the company is to leverage its existing technology to build Bankera.

Bankera's Updates

Bankera has built a team of over 50 talented professionals with expertise in diverse fields. Audrius Ziugzda, an expert banker, is the latest addition to the company's advisory board. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in the banking sector, mainly in the M&A, banking operations and strategic fields. He joins names such as Lon Wong, president of the NEM.io foundation, Antanas Guoga, a member of the European Parliament, and Eva Kaili, also a member of the European Parliament.

Bankera's Services

In order to operate in a spectrum of different fiat currencies and to facilitate cross-border transactions, Bankera will seek banking licenses in several key jurisdictions. This will help to lower the number of counterparties, resulting in reduced costs for the end consumer.

It will also offer core banking services, such as savings and loans accounts, as well as low-cost investment products, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto funds. Through Bankera's MVP, SpectroCoin, contributors and clients can already use its services including fiat and cryptocurrency wallets, exchange and payment processing services. They can also order cryptocurrency debit cards, which can be linked to Bitcoin, DASH, Ethereum, or NEM wallets.

Bankera's business development strategy, led by Craig Grant, who formerly worked at the Paysafe Group and Currencycloud, continues to deliver innovative and unique results. Most recently, the team released the demo version of Bankera's exchange platform and the ability for its users to claim International bank account numbers (IBAN).

Bankera's Own Exchange Platform

As the world of blockchain technology continues to grow and diversify, Bankera realised that was a demand for a viable product that would address the needs of all of its users. SpectroCoin's #1 focus has been on giving its users a platform to purchase, sell and trade Cryptocurrency, which has therefore led to a solution tailored for that in regards of user experience, interface and cost structure. As trading becomes more widespread, Bankera continues to adapt to the always-changing market. As such, they have developed an in-house, cost-effective exchange platform that will give its users the ability to trade at a much lower cost.

Bankera's exchange will support most cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, DASH, Ethereum, NEM, Litecoin to name but a few as well as ERC20 and NEM mosaic tokens. The company will be working closely with ICO contributors and cryptocurrency users throughout the project development, since it aims to develop a product that fits the needs of the community.

How to Buy Tokens

On November 27th, Bankera launched its main ICO sale which together with its pre-ICO has already raised over 30 million euros with over 23,000 investors and counting. During the ICO, 30 percent of the tokens are available for sale to the public at the price of 0.017 EUR on SpectroCoin platform. ICO contributors can choose from more than 20 payment methods when to purchase their BNK tokens. These include a variety of cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, BTC, DASH and XEM, and fiat currencies like EUR, GBP, and USD.

Throughout the ICO, Bankera will continue to offer a weekly net transactional revenue share for all token holders. After the ICO, the company aims to obtain a banking license and transition to a fully operational banking service for both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Website: https://bankera.com

Whitepaper: https://bankera.com/Bankera_whitepaper.pdf

BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2091093.0

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lEI3rq1W4fPFYPu9ZezFg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bankeracom

Media Contact

Contact Name: Ruta Cizinauskaite

Contact Email: ruta@bankera.com

Bankera is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Additional Links

Bankera

Bitcoin PR Buzz

SOURCE: Bankera