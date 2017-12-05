

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data.



The American Petroeleum Institute is out with its industry survey this afternoon, followed tomorrow by a report from the Energy Information Administration.



Jan. WTI oil added 15 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $57.62/bbl.



Oil has turned lower over the past few sessions as the US dollar strengthened on rate hike chatter.



Activity in the U.S. service sector grew at a slower than expected rate in the month of November, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report released on Tuesday.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 57.4 in November from 60.1 in October, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 59.0.



