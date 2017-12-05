WEST CHESTER, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) said today that it is pleased to announce that two members of the company's Board of Directors, Sheri H. Edison, and Dwayne A. Wilson, were named to Savoy Magazine's 2017 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors. The prestigious recognition honors accomplished executives, their distinguished careers and the corporations that demonstrate inclusive board composition.

"We are proud of the expertise, leadership and insight that Sheri and Dwayne bring as members of our Board of Directors, and we congratulate them on this special recognition," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel.

Sheri Edison is Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Bemis Company, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Journalism from the University of Southern California and a J.D. from Northwestern University. Ms. Edison has been a member of the AK Steel Board of Directors since 2014, and was also recently recognized by Directors and Boards Magazine as one of the publication's 2017 Directors to Watch.

Dwayne Wilson is a former Senior Vice President of Fluor Corporation and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Loyola Marymount University. Mr. Wilson joined the AK Steel Board of Directors in 2017.

AK Steel is a leading producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, electrical power generation and distribution markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides customer solutions with carbon and stainless steel tubing products, die design and tooling, and hot and cold stamping. Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio (Greater Cincinnati), the company employs approximately 9,400 men and women at manufacturing operations across seven states (Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia), as well as Canada and Mexico. Additional information about AK Steel is available at www.aksteel.com.

