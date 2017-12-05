SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Projector Procurement Research Report', 'Barcode Scanner Procurement Research Report', and 'Programmable Logic Controllers Procurement Research Report'

Global Projector Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the projector market can be attributed to an increase in demand for projectors from the education sector. The digitization of educational content and incorporation of interactive features in projectors has led to its adoption by the educational institutions across the globe. Also, the inclusion of e-learning, virtual learning, and video content-based learning in the curriculum has revolutionalized the entire teaching and learning process, leading to the growth of the projectors market.

Projector Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in accurate ROI calculation.

The challenges related to the maintenance of projectors.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global projector market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer value-added services such as regular maintenance related services by skilled technicians. The suppliers should also perform proper checking of various components for pre-determining issues that could lead to the failure of the equipment.

Global Barcode Scanner Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the barcode scanner market can be attributed to the rise in demand for handheld and image-based barcode scanners from various sectors. The end-user segments include logistics, retail, and the healthcare sectors to mention a few. There is a high demand for self-checkout barcode scanners over handheld barcode scanners from the retail industry; this is because self-checkout barcode scanners help in cutting down labor costs and also reduce the waiting time at the checkout counters.

Barcode Scanner Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties faced by the buyers in the estimation of budgets.

Challenges in identifying appropriate types of barcode scanner based on the requirements.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the barcode scanner market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that offer a high pricing transparency which can be achieved by adopting cost-plus pricing strategy. The buyers should be aware of various scanners that are available in the market and should make appropriate purchasing decisions based on the specifications and the type of barcode scanner required.

Global Programmable Logic Controllers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the programmable logic controllers (PLCs) market can be attributed to a rise in the use of PLCs for automation by the manufacturing industries. There is an increasing need for automation in regions such as APAC and North America. The end-users sectors of PLCs include automotive, pulp and paper, packaging, and oil and gas sectors. Moreover, the increase in the adoption of PLC-controlled robots by the industrial segments across various geographies is another factor driving the PLC market growth.

Programmable Logic Controllers Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in accurately estimating procurement budgets.

The lack of skilled technicians to monitor and maintain the systems.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the PLCs market should adopt the practice of procuring PLCs with advanced features to the enhance production process. It also reduces the need to frequently upgrade the PLCs to obtain a competitive edge in the market. The buyers should keep themselves abreast with the technological advancements in the market and try to incorporate changes as and when required as this would help them stay in the forefront.

