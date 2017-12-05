Technavio market research analysts forecast the global cleanroom disposable marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cleanroom disposable market for 2017-2021. The report also lists gloves and sleeves, coveralls and coats, facemasks, hoods and beard covers, and overshoes and overboots as the five major product segments. The gloves and sleeves segment dominated the market in 2016 accounting for close to 35% of the market share.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global cleanroom disposable market:

Cleanrooms are used for manufacturing aerospace components. Cleanroom processing is of paramount importance in the aerospace industry for delivering safe, uncontaminated, and effective components. Slightest contamination in controlled environments can cause manufacturing defects. These defects cause range from severe hazardous defects leading to equipment failure, to minor defects such as imperfect painting. Therefore, disposables are used in cleanroom environments to prevent such contaminations.

The continuous rise in the global air traffic and the rise in the replacement rate of aging aircraft are expected to create the demand for new aircraft. Therefore, the expected rise in the replacement rate of aging aircraft and global air traffic will positively impact the market for cleanrooms and its disposables.

Generic drugs are a major segment of the pharmaceutical market and is expected to show a marked growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of diseases along with the expiry of patents for branded drugs has increased the demand for generic drugs, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the market. These generic drugs are manufactured and processed in controlled environments such as cleanrooms.

According to Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio, "The increase in the production of generic drugs will positively impact the demand for cleanroom disposables over the next few years. The increase in the demand for generic drugs is expected to attract investment for capacity expansion or for the setting up of new plants, which in turn, is expected to propel the demand for cleanrooms and its disposables for personnel."

Increase in demand for consumer electronics will drive the semiconductor industry, and further positively impact the demand for cleanroom disposables, during the forecast period. In 2016, the smartphone market underwent a massive rise. The global laptop market is witnessing an unprecedented growth owing to dynamic changes in the income and spending patterns of individuals. The increase in the adoption of consumer electronics will have a positive impact on the demand for cleanrooms and its disposables during the forecast period.

"With the growing consumer electronics market, there has been an increased demand for logically integrated chips, microcontrollers, microprocessors, and memory. The manufacture of semiconductor components happens in controlled environments. Therefore, the growth of the consumer electronics will drive the market for cleanroom disposables used in semiconductor manufacturing during the forecast period," says Neelesh.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

