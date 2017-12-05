SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the packaging and labeling category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Flow Wrap Packaging Procurement Research Report', 'Industrial Packaging Procurement Research Report', and 'Pharmaceuticals Packaging Procurement Research Report'

Global Flow Wrap Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the flow wrap packaging market can be attributed to the rise in demand for convenient and resealable packages from the confectionary, chocolate, and other such food segments. Also, the rapidly changing customer preferences have resulted in the need for small trial size packs. Growing number of suppliers are investing in R&D, this has further multiplied the market growth and has resulted in the development of new products by suppliers.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Flow Wrap Packaging Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in ascertaining dedicated capacities of suppliers.

Procurement challenges in gaining visibility across supplier's supply chain.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage in strategic partnerships with suppliers. They can also include a penalty clause for delays in supply. Furthermore, since the flow wrap machinery requires skilled personnel to manage the nuances of the equipment, the buyers should ensure that the operators are trained to handle every aspect of the solution right from installation to maintenance.

Global Industrial Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the industrial packaging market can be attributed to the high demand for sustainable packaging solutions. There is an increase in the need for customization of packages from various industrial segments. Also, the increase in environmental concerns has led to the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, which is expected to drive the growth of the global industrial packaging market over the forecast period.

Industrial Packaging Procurement Challenges:

Difficulties in determining the correct number of industrial packages required.

The growing demand for biodegradable packaging.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should collaborate with suppliers after testing the packages to verify the performance of the package. The performance of packages can be verified by conducting the testing procedures like drop testing, thermal testing, and water-spray testing.

Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the pharmaceuticals packaging market can be attributed to the rise in adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies. Pharma packaging is used to protect pharmaceutical products from duplication. Also, the increase in investments by the governments across geographies has increased the availability of medication to the mass population at a subsidized price which further drives the demand for pharmaceutical packaging.

Pharmaceuticals Packaging Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in understanding the compatibility between the primary packaging component and the product.

The difficulty in assessing the total procurement cost.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have prior experience in facilitating JIT delivery. The buyers should adopt procurement practices that help them select suppliers that comply with all packaging and labeling regulations. They should ensure that the suppliers comply with the stringent government regulations, associated with the use of packaging materials.

