The global inkjet heads marketis expected to exceed USD 991 million by 2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global inkjet heads market segmentation by technology and geography

Technavio's report on the global inkjet heads marketanalyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by technology, to include piezo MEMS inkjet heads and thermal MEMS inkjet heads. As projected in 2016, around 72% of the market share originated from thermal MEMS inkjet heads.

Based on geography, the global inkjet heads market has been segmented the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. The Americas made a significant contribution to the revenue of the global inkjet heads market in 2016.

The region is the largest contributor to the market owing to the increased demand for inkjet printers and color laser printers particularly in North America, leading to the sustaining demand for printer supplies, including inkjet heads. Additionally, rapid technological advances accompanied by tech-savvy consumers have increased the demand for inkjet printers from corporates and educational institutes," says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for computing devices research.

Inkjet heads market: competitive vendor landscape

The competition in the global inkjet heads marketis intense due to the presence of many established vendors. The vendor presence is diversified across the globe. Price wars may affect vendor performance in the global inkjet heads market as the existing vendors are focusing on expanding their customer base. The report identifies Epson, FUJIFILM Holdings, HP Development Company, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, KYOCERA, Memjet, Ricoh, and Toshiba as the key vendors in the global inkjet heads market.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing adoption UV curable inks

Evolving business environment

Market challenges:

Emergence of digital substitutes

Increasing green initiatives by the governments of developing countries

Market trends:

Growing demand for digital printing

Increasing adoption of latex inks

