TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Carl Data Solutions Inc. announced a Rights Offering to shareholders of record on December 1, 2017, on the basis of one right for each common share held. Five rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for one unit of the Company (a "Unit") upon a subscription price of $0.26 per Unit.. Each unit consists of one common share and one listed transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each Warrant being exercisable for a two-year period from the date of issuance at a price of $0.35 per Common Share, if exercised within six months of the date of issuance, and at a price of $0.40 per Common Share thereafter.

The rights will trade on the Exchange under the symbol CRL.RT commencing on December 6, 2017 and will expire at 5:00 pm (Toronto Time) on December 28, 2017.

Trading in the rights will be halted at noon on December 28, 2017.

Carl Data Solutions Inc. a annonce une offre de droits aux actionnaires inscrits le 1er decembre 2017, sur la base d'un droit pour chaque action ordinaire detenue. Cinq droits permettront a son porteur de souscrire une part de la Societe (une "part") a un prix de souscription de 0,26 $ la part. Chaque unite consiste en une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription d'actions ordinaires (un "bon de souscription"). ), chaque bon de souscription pouvant etre exerce pour une periode de deux ans a compter de la date d'emission au prix de 0,35 $ par action ordinaire s'il est exerce dans les six mois suivant la date d'emission et au prix de 0,40 $ par action ordinaire par la suite.

Les droits seront negocies a la Bourse sous le symbole CRL.RT a compter du 6 decembre 2017 et expireront a 17 h (heure de Toronto) le 28 decembre 2017.

La negociation des droits sera suspendue a midi le 28 decembre 2017.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Carl Data Solutions Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Rights/Droits ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CRL.RT ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 6 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expiry Date/Date d'expiration: Le 28 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: Le 1 decembre/December 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 142173 12 9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA 142173 12 9 2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 500 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

