

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, treasuries moved higher over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices climbed firmly into positive territory in afternoon trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.3 basis points to 2.356 percent.



The strength among treasuries may have reflected concerns about the outlook for the Republican tax reform bill amid reports about disagreements over a corporate alternative minimum tax.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of October.



The report said the trade deficit widened to $48.7 billion in October from a revised $44.9 billion in September. Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $47.5 billion.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a bigger than expected slowdown in the pace of service sector growth in November.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index dropped to 57.4 in November from 60.1 in October, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 59.0.



'The rate of growth has lessened in the non-manufacturing sector after two very strong months of growth,' said Anthony Nieves, Chair of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'Comments from the survey respondents indicate that the economy and sector will continue to grow for the remainder of the year.'



Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to payroll processor ADP's report on private sector employment in the month of November.



