The global phenoxyethanol preservatives marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes global phenoxyethanol preservatives market by application, which includes personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and dyes and ink. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: high demand from the cosmetics manufacturing segment

Cosmetics manufacturers play a significant role in the expansion of the global phenoxyethanol preservative market. One of the factors for this growth can be attributed to the usage of different blends of phenoxyethanol. Usually, cosmetics production does not take place under sterile conditions, which leads to the growth of microbes in the absence of preservatives. Phenoxyethanol is gentle non-irritating preservative that does not release formaldehyde, which has been found to be a carcinogen.

According to Mohd Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Personal care and cosmetics segment is the key driver that accounted for 42% of the global phenoxyethanol preservatives market in 2016. Good ability to inhibit microorganisms and stability in high-temperature conditions are the key reasons behind its effective use in cosmetics."

Market trend: rise in usage of phenoxyethanol as a solvent

There has been a rise in the use of phenoxyethanol as a solvent in inks and ballpoint pens. Its solvent nature also helps it its usage in the fragrance-making industry, due to its low evaporation point. Hence, phenoxyethanol is used as a fixative in perfumes. Phenoxyethanol is also soluble in water and other polar organic solvents. It can be easily combined with different formulations. Thus, a wide range of active ingredients and raw materials use phenoxyethanol as a solvent.

Market challenge: threat of substitute products

Phenoxyethanol preservative receives competition from Vivisept CVT (also known as glyceryl undecylenate), chlorphenesin, propylene glycol, and formaldehyde-releasing preservatives. Consumers are becoming more inclined toward natural products such as Vivisept CVT. This product is used as an alternative to phenoxyethanol preservative.

Key vendors in the market

BASF

Clariant

Symrise

Air Liquide

The Dow Chemical Company

The global phenoxyethanol preservative market is characterized by the presence of a large number of vendors. One of the major players in the market, BASF produces phenoxyethanol preservative under the brand name, Protectol PE, a biocidal that can be mainly used as a preservative for cosmetics and toiletry products. The Dow Chemical Company produces phenoxyethanol preservative under the product name, NELONE PH 100, a high-purity, single active preservative based on phenoxyethanol chemistry.

