SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the agro commodities and raw materials category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Natural Fragrance Ingredients Procurement Research Report', 'Soybean Oil Procurement Research Report', and 'Molasses Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005900/en/

Natural Fragrance Ingredients, Soybean Oil, and Molasses New Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the natural fragrance ingredients market can be attributed to the growing preference for natural ingredients along with the ever-increasing demand for cosmetic products. Natural fragrance ingredients that are derived from plants or fruits have a higher demand when compared to synthetic aroma chemicals. This is because of the growing consciousness of people toward the harmful effects of such chemicals on the skin.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Natural Fragrance Ingredients Procurement Challenges:

The increase in supply chain complexity.

The excessive documentation.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the natural fragrance ingredients market should collaborate with suppliers that adopt the appropriate safety management and sanitary control measures at the production and processing facilities. The suppliers in this market space should also invest in equipment such as pass boxes and antechambers, as it helps in preventing contamination.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Soybean Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the soybean oil market can be attributed to the rise in beef consumption and the increase in usage of soybean oil by the end-users. Also, it offers the benefit of improving the shelf life for baked food products and by making them resistant to oxidation. It is widely used by the food and beverage sectors as it meets the health and nutritional needs of the consumers. Moreover, high-oleic soybean oil has zero grams of trans fat, lower saturated fat, and three-times more MUFAs compared with traditional soybean oil.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

Soybean Oil Procurement Challenges:

The issues related to the accumulation of hexane and other solvents during the extraction process.

The easy availability of alternative oilseeds as direct substitutes.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the soybean oil market space should identify and engage with suppliers who can offer consistency in the quality of soybean oil. The buyers prefer to procure from suppliers that conduct comprehensive testing and auditing of processes within soybean plantations; this helps in ensuring the quality of soybean used for extracting oil.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Molasses Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the molasses market can be attributed the governments across various regions which have mandated the use of ethanol for blending in fuels and increase the share of biofuels. This drives demand for molasses as it is the chief raw material in the production of ethanol. Moreover, blackstrap molasses obtained during the third boiling cycle of the sugar making process has the least sugar and the highest concentration of minerals and vitamins thereby, making it a diabetes-friendly sweetener.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Molasses Procurement Challenges:

The difficulty in assessing the supplier's capability to provide on-time delivery.

The delays in product deliveries by raw material contractors.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the molasses market should identify and engage with suppliers that follow required specifications in the storage of molasses while maintaining strict delivery deadlines. Prior to finalizing the contract, the buyers should ensure that the required storage standards are maintained by suppliers, as it helps to ensure the quality of molasses procured.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of agro commodities and raw materials procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/agro-commodities-and-raw-materials

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205005900/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com