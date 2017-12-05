LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - December 05, 2017) - Singer/songwriter Lisa Dawn Miller -- Co-Star of the hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" -- is releasing her second holiday track this season entitled, "We'll Always Have Christmas Eve," now available on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and Spotify.

"Christmas Eve was so magical when I was growing up -- no matter what challenges my family may have faced during the year, my mom and dad always made sure that our Christmases were wondrous."

Daughter of famed Motown songwriter Ron Miller, Lisa also recently released the emotionally-charged original holiday song, "A Miracle," also available on iTunes, Amazon, YouTube and Spotify. Both tracks are written by Lisa and her songwriting/producing partner, Mark Matson for The Colossal Nerve, Inc.

She and Matson also wrote and produced "On and On and On," the new pop/dance release for Lisa's daughter, 11-year-old singer/dancer, Ashleigh Hackett, along with "You and I" and "Rise" for her son, 17-year old actor/singer, Oliver Richman. Last year, the three talented singers released "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time," the Stevie Wonder classic, written by Lisa's parents, Ron and Aurora Miller.

Lisa also recently released "It's Time," "This Is the Moment" and "Today," available on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

Lisa's late father's timeless hits include, "For Once in My Life," "Heaven Help Us All," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas" and many more.

Her husband, Sandy Hackett, stars in the long-running hit musical "Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" as Joey Bishop. Sandy is the son of the illustrious legendary comedian, Buddy Hackett.

Lisa has many other projects in the works, including the launch of two new companies, The Colossal Nerve, Inc. and The Ron Miller Songbook Publishing Company, LLC.

"Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show" begins its annual Broadway tour this fall and is slated to continue performances at numerous performing arts centers across the nation in 2018.

For the latest news on Lisa, visit at www.LisaDawnMiller.com, on Twitter @LisaDawnMiller, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/12/5/11G148527/Images/_we_ll_always_have_christmas_eve_FINAL-35b630bd561ca5de9e404ff834c793f2.jpg

