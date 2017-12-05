The global sodium lauryl sulfate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205006277/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sodium lauryl sulfate market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global sodium lauryl sulfate market by form (dry and liquid) and by application (household detergents and cleaners, personal care products, dishwashing liquids, and industrial cleaners). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Market driver: excellent properties accelerating the demand

Sodium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant that is being used in detergents due to its high solubility and emulsifying properties. It acts as a solubilizer to enhance the solubility of active ingredients in detergents, personal care, and cosmetic products. It has both hydrophilic and lipophilic properties. Thus, it is known as an amphiphilic substance. It is used in many stain-remover products to remove dirt, oily stains, and residues as it is soluble in water. It is an alkali substance with high pH value and is available in the dry and liquid forms. Due to its high ability to form lather and foam, it is used in various products to remove oil stains.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "Sodium lauryl sulfate is rarely added to baby products. Baby soaps and shampoos use a mild cleanser such as sodium laureth sulfate. Products based on sodium laureth sulfate show better cleaning and high foam formation and are usually less expensive. It is added to bath soaps, toothpaste, facial cleansers, and creams to increase the thickening effect. It exhibits good emulsifying and dispersing properties, due to which it is used in food nutrients, beauty, and personal care products."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing preference for bio-based surfactants

Owing to the increasing concerns over the toxic effects of synthetic surfactants on the environment and humans, there has been an increase in the use of bio-based surfactants as an intermediate compound in the production of detergents, personal care products, and cosmetics. Bio-based surfactants such as fatty methyl ester sulfonates (FMES), alcohol ether sulfonates, furan methane sulfonates, tannic acid-fatty acid non-ionic surfactant, and alkyl glycosides, are gaining popularity because of their excellent biodegradability, non-toxicity, and reduced impact on the environment. Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) is biodegradable and can replace the linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) or sodium lauryl sulfate as it is made from coconut oil or palm oil. It provides desirable surfactant properties to detergents and personal care products.

Market challenge: environmental hazards impacting the demand

Sodium lauryl sulfate is used as an industrial cleaner for cleaning and degreasing purposes. The disposal of water from industrial and household wastewater systems affects the environment, particularly aquatic life, and other living organisms. Furthermore, sodium lauryl sulfate exhibits a strong tendency toward bio-accumulation. It pollutes the groundwater and is not detected in water filters used in municipal water systems. Since it is highly combustible, it emits toxic fumes when burned. This irritates human health and aquatic life.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Huntsman International

Solvay

Stepan

Get a sample copy of the global sodium lauryl sulfate market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171205006277/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com