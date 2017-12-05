SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the logistics, warehousing and transportation category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Fleet Vehicle Leasing Procurement Research Report', 'Order Fulfillment Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Deep Sea Freight Procurement Research Report'

Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the fleet vehicle leasing market can be attributed to the rise in demand for fleet vehicle lease from private organizations as it helps them in reducing capital expenditure on non-core assets. Also, the there is a growing demand for open-ended terminal rental adjustment clause leases owing to the high flexibility provided to organizations to control vehicle resale value and timing. Incorporation of technologies such as fleet analytics and fleet telematics have further contributed to the growth of this market.

Fleet Vehicle Leasing Procurement Challenges:

The high volatility of fuel costs.

The challenges related to maintenance of vehicles.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the fleet vehicle leasing market should adopt effective procurement practices to gain better control over suppliers. They should identify an engage with suppliers who offer management programs to encounter high volatility of fuel costs. The buyers should also ensure that suppliers offer programs that include routine maintenance, as this helps to reduce future maintenance costs of vehicles.

Global Order Fulfillment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the order fulfillment services market can be attributed to the global shift of consumers toward e-commerce. Also, the emergence of manufacturing capabilities in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China along with the increase in intra-regional trade has further fueled the growth of this market, leading to its global demand.

Order Fulfillment Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in adhering to regional norms.

The challenges in adhering to the scheduled timelines.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the order fulfillment services market should identify and engage with service providers that offer shorter timelines for processing and delivery of the product. They should collaborate with service providers that provide cloud-based analytic services, as this provides an integrated platform for managing several fulfillment functions such as warehousing, transportation, and packaging.

Global Deep Sea Freight Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the deep sea freight market can be attributed to the rise in technological developments. Also, the increase in trade and commerce of agricultural commodities, textiles, vehicles, and machinery act as major drivers for the global deep-sea freight market. There is an increase in dependence on sea freight as a cost-effective mode of transport and hence is being preferred by various industrial segments across geographies.

Deep Sea Freight Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in the evaluation of the best route.

The difficulties associated with real-time tracking and tracing of shipments.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the deep sea freight market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that use voyage optimization solutions and badger maps which help them evaluate the best route. They should also ensure that the suppliers offer multimodal transport via rail and road as it would help them optimize lead times, minimize freight costs, and reduce inventory costs.

