The global zeolite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global zeolite market by type (natural and synthetic) and by end-user (detergent, catalyst, and adsorbent). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as Europe, APAC, the Americas, and MEA.

Market driver: increasing use of zeolite as refrigeration adsorbent

In developing countries, the penetration of low-cost refrigeration methods is quite high. This is because of the requirements of consumers for the preservation of food products, particularly in rural areas where conventional refrigeration systems are not affordable. Besides, the electric power supply is not frequently available in the rural areas. The refrigeration adsorption system generally requires the use of zeolite to provide the cooling effect. In the last two to three years, the adoption of refrigerators using water as refrigerant and zeolite as an absorber is quite high due to the technological advances.

According to Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for metals and minerals research, "The refrigeration adsorption system has many benefits over the refrigeration absorption system. It can be operated in a wide range of temperature and causes fewer corrosion issues than the absorption system. Zeolite granulates are used as a substitute for other refrigeration adsorbents such as silica gel. This is due to their non-inflammable, non-poisonous, and naturally-occurring properties. Therefore, they are environment-friendly. The increasing demand for zeolites as refrigeration adsorbents will boost the growth in the global zeolite market during the forecast period."

Market trend: increasing use of zeolites as a substitute for sodium phosphate

The use of sodium tripolyphosphates (STPPs) is decreasing as builders in laundry detergents, particularly in Europe and North America. Furthermore, there has been a decrease in the use of phosphates in developing markets such as India and China, where household detergents are widely used. Such decline in use can be attributed to their non-environment-friendly properties that damage water quality by encouraging excessive plant growth and decay. Substitutes such as zeolites, citric acid, and sodium carbonate are being increasingly adopted as builders in detergents. Zeolite-A is ecologically friendly and is used an alternative to STPP. The penetration of Zeolite-A as a substitute for sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP) has increased in the laundry detergent segment. It provides better efficiency as a builder.

Market challenge: high logistics cost

Zeolites are usually transported in huge volumes. They are transported through railroads and highways from manufacturers to end users. Since the rail transportation and highways are the major means of supply, end-user industries are significantly affected due to high logistics costs. This has resulted in the demand-supply outages, causing an interruption in the overall production processes. The fluctuations in fuel prices is a major factor increasing the transportation costs. The availability of carriers at the right time is a major challenge faced by the end-users.

Key vendors in the market

Arkema

BASF

Honeywell International

Tosoh Corporation

W. R. Grace

The global zeolite market is extremely competitive with the presence of large and small players. The dominance of Chinese players is apparent in the global zeolite market as China accounts for most of the zeolite production globally. Vendors compete based on factors such as innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. Some of the players can drive down market by lowering the production costs. The financial soundness and technological abilities of certain major players would help them to withstand the changing market conditions.

