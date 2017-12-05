LEXINGTON, KY--(Marketwired - December 05, 2017) - College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving of Lexington, KY -- a premier junk removal and moving company -- just turned five years old. The company is celebrating this milestone with a Grand Re-Opening Party.

The party will be held on December 8th from 2-3 p.m. at their office located at 125 Trade Street, Ste H in Lexington. Light refreshments will be served while attendees can tour the office and observe the ribbon-cutting ceremony. CJ, College H.U.N.K.S.' mascot, will also be there for photo ops!

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving expanded into another office to double their square footage. The new space will be used for training, with room for team member activities as well as an equipment and tool room.

"This new office also freed up space for sorting donatables and recyclables," said Marty Vaughn, owner of the College H.U.N.K.S. franchise.

The company's purpose is to 'Move the World.' Not only do they move clients' physical items, but they move them emotionally by providing stress-free, world-class service. College H.U.N.K.S. also donates and recycles over 60% of the items that they remove to local Lexington charities.

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Lexington is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (859) 449-7200 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/ky/lexington.

To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Chelsea Renno

Franchise Development Manager

704-654-1637

Chelsea.renno@chhj.com