Offering price set at €14.03 per share

Total demand of around €28.2 million

Market capitalisation of €112 million upon listing

Proceeds primarily for continuing the clinical development of its lead product, ADV7103, in Europe and the United States and to prepare for its commercial launch in Europe

Advicenne (Paris:ADVIC), a specialist pharmaceutical company focused on the development of paediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases, today announces the successful completion of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Euronext's regulated market in Paris raising a total of €27 million by way of a capital increase.

The offering has been subscribed 1.1 times by both leading national and international investors.

The Board of Directors of Advicenne met today and decided to set the offering price at €14.03 per share and to partially exercise the extension clause for 106,267 new shares. In total, Advicenne will issue 1,924,448 new shares (after partial exercise of the extension clause and before exercise of the overallotment option), resulting in a capital increase of €27 million (issue premium included). Based on the offering price, Advicenne will have a market capitalization of €112 million.

Advicenne has granted Gilbert Dupont an overallotment option that can be exercised from today until January 4, 2018 (inclusive) for up to a maximum of 83,270 additional new shares (representing a maximum amount of around €1.17 million) to be issued in case of exercise of the overallotment option.

Dr. Luc-André Granier, CEO and co-founder of Advicenne, said "We are very pleased with the success of our IPO on Euronext Paris. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our historic shareholders who have renewed their trust and demonstrated continued support for our strategy. We would also like to thank each of our new shareholders, institutions and individuals, who have decided to invest during this IPO. This fundraising is an important milestone for our company which was created ten years ago, and it will allow us primarily to further the clinical development of ADV7103 in the United States and Europe and to create the commercial organisation we need to launch the product in Europe for its lead indication in 2020."

OBJECTIVES OF THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Proceeds from the IPO and its listing on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris will enable Advicenne to further progress its strategy; primarily for preparing the commercial launch of its lead product, ADV7103, in Europe for the treatment of distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), and to continue its clinical development in the United States in this indication. Proceeds will also enable Advicenne to continue the clinical development of the second indication, Cystinuria, in Europe and in the United States.

The net proceeds of the fundraising will be more specifically used for:

Conducting a pivotal phase II/III clinical trial with ADV7103 for dRTA in the United States approximately €9 million

Conducting a pivotal phase II/III clinical trial with ADV7103 for Cystinuria in Europe approximately €4 million

The development of its commercial organisation for ADV7103 in Europe through commercial subsidiaries approximately €5 million

Conducting a phase II/III clinical trial in Cystinuria in the United States for the remaining part

OFFERING HIGHLIGHTS

Size of the offering and gross proceeds

The new shares issued represents a capital increase of €27 million (after partial exercise of the extension clause) (The "Extension Clause")

The Extension Clause has been partially exercised for 106,267 shares

1,924,448 new shares have been issued in relation to the Offering

In the event the over-allotment option granted to Gilbert Dupont will be fully exercised, the number of new shares may be increased by up to 83,270 new additional shares until January 4, 2018 included ("the Overallotment Option")

Breakdown of the offering

The offer of new shares took the form of a global offering consisting of a global placement aimed primarily at institutional investors in France and other selected countries, excluding, in particular, the United States of America (the "Global Placement"), and a retail tranche (the "OPO") aimed primarily at retail investors in France

Global Placement: institutional investors have been allocated 1,855,452 shares (i.e. approximately €26 million)

OPO: retail investors have been allocated 152,266 shares (i.e. approximately €2.14 million)

Under the OPO, A1 and A2 order fractions will be paid 100%

Evolution of the share capital

Upon completion of the IPO (after partial exercise of the extension clause and before exercise of the overallotment option), the share capital of Advicenne will amount to 1,600,539.20 euros divided into 8,002,696 shares1 allocated as follows:

Number of shares % of share capital

and voting rights (2) Luc-André Granier* 250,000 3.12% Caroline Roussel-Maupetit 146,885 1.84% Ludovic Robin 28,971 0.36% Nathalie Lemarié 1,069 0.01% Total executive directors 426,925 5.33% Total employees/committee members/consultants 44,519 0.56% IXO Private Equity* (3) 1,462,082 18.27% Bpifrance Investissement* (4) 2,249,568 28.11% Cemag Invest* 689,212 8.61% Irdi Soridec Gestion* (3) 435,511 5.44% Marie-Odile Humblet 597,249 7.46% Jean-Pierre Lefoulon* 370,650 4.63% Françoise Brunner-Ferber* 317,393 3.97% Other investors 380,179 4.75% Total investors 6,501,844 81.25% Free float 1,029,408 12.86% TOTAL 8,002,696 100.00%

Company Directors (administrators)

1 This figure takes into account the automatic conversion of the outstanding 5.762.065 preferred shares of the Company into 5.453.248 ordinary shares at the time of the Company's first listing on Euronext's regulated market in Paris.

(2) the percentage of voting rights being identical to the percentage of the share capital held, it must be noted however that, as from the second anniversary of the first listing of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris, fully paid-up shares for which it will be justified a nominative registration in the name of the same shareholder for at least two years from that date will have double voting rights

(3) through the funds of which it is the asset management company

(4) through the FPCI Innobio, of which it is the asset management company

Every subscription commitment as described in the prospectus approved by the AMF on November 20, 2017 was served up to 100%.

Upcoming timetable

6 December 2017 Beginning of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Paris on an as-if and when issued basis under a single trading line "Advicenne Prom" 7 December 2017 Settlement/delivery of the OPO and the Global Placement shares 8 December 2017 Beginning of trading of the Company's existing and new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the trading line "Advicenne" 4 January 2018 Expiry date for the exercise of the overallotment option End of the stabilization period, if any

Identification codes for Advicenne shares

Company name: Advicenne

Listing venue: Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0013296746

Symbol: ADVIC

Compartment: C

Sector: 4573 Biotechnology (ICB classification)

Financial Intermediaries

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners Gilbert

Dupont

Societe de bourse NIBC

Availability of the Prospectus

Copies of the prospectus, which received a visa from the AMF on November 20, 2017 under number 17-602, comprising the registration document filed with the AMF on October 31, 2017 under the number I.17-071 and the securities note (including a summary of the prospectus), may be obtained free of charge and upon request at the registered office of Advicenne, 2 Rue Briçonnet, 30,000 Nîmes. The prospectus can be consulted on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and the company's website (www.advicenne.com).

Risk factors

The public's attention is drawn to chapter 4 "Risk factors" of the document de base filed with the AMF and in particular the risks associated with historic or futures losses and the Company's product portfolio which the Company might not be able to expand and to Chapter 2 "Risk factors related to the Offering" of the prospectus.

For more information about Advicenne's IPO, please visit: http://advicenne-ipo.com

About Advicenne

Advicenne is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of pediatric-friendly therapeutics for the treatment of orphan renal and neurological diseases. The Company's most advanced product is ADV7103 which has shown positive results in a pivotal phase III study in children and adults with distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA). ADV7103 is also being developed in a second indication for the treatment of Cystinuria, an inherited renal tubulopathy and is expected to begin a pivotal phase III clinical trial in this indication in Europe in 2018.

In addition to ADV7103, the Company has a portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical products targeting critical unmet needs in nephrology and neurology in collaboration with Key Opinion Leaders.

Additional information about Advicenne is available through its website: www.advicenne.com

