LONDON, 2017-12-05 22:17 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq:GWPH) ("GW" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, announced today that it intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $225 million of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing ordinary shares of GW on the NASDAQ Global Market in an underwritten U.S. public offering. GW expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $33.75 million of ADSs at the offering price. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The price for the offering has not yet been determined.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



About GW Pharmaceuticals plc



Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary, Greenwich Biosciences, is advancing an orphan drug program in the field of childhood epilepsy with a focus on Epidiolex (cannabidiol), for which GW has submitted an NDA to the FDA for the adjunctive treatment of LGS and Dravet syndrome. The Company continues to evaluate Epidiolex in additional epilepsy conditions and currently has ongoing clinical trials in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms. GW commercialized the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for glioblastoma, schizophrenia and epilepsy.



Enquiries:



GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Today) +44 20 3727 1000 Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (US) 917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570