Roughrider Exploration Limited: Roughrider to Begin Fieldwork on Its Houston Area Projects in Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / Roughrider Exploration Limited (TSX-V: REL) ("Roughrider") is pleased to announce work programs will commence in early December on its recently acquired Sterling and Silver Ace properties, located eight kilometres north and 5 kilometres south of Houston, BC, respectively (see News Releases dated November 16 and 22, 2017). The planned work includes two approximately 25 line-kilometre grids of ground magnetometer and Very Low Frequency ("VLF") electromagnetic geophysical surveys. The geophysical survey work has been contracted to SJ Geophysics Ltd. of Delta, BC.

"Data from the magnetic and VLF-EM surveys will assist with future work programs by potentially outlining prospective fault structures hidden under the mantle of glacial and colluvial cover material. The planned work areas have not been subjected to this sort of geophysics. Structural controls appear to be critical to recent discoveries in the region, so generating this data is an important first step," explained Roughrider Vice President of Exploration, David Tupper.

One grid will cover the Joe B silver-copper quartz vein occurrence on the east side of the Sterling property. Other than the original 1928 Ministry of Mines description of the Joe B there is no historic work reported in the glacially obscured area. The currently planned work is designed to assist in outlining possible extensions to structures associated with the Joe B occurrence. At the Silver Ace property, the planned exploration is designed to identify possible east-west vein structures known to occur in the area.

Genesis Uranium Update

As noted in the news release of October 10th, Roughrider and partner Kivalliq Energy recently completed a 1,223 km. ZTEM survey over four grid areas on the Genesis Uranium project in the Athabasca Basin area of Saskatchewan. The goal of the survey is to further define drill targets on this large project area. Management expects to receive final modelled results and interpretation from the survey in the next few weeks.

Qualified Person

David Tupper, P. Geo. is a qualified person ("QP") within the context of National Instrument 43-101, and has prepared, read and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider and its partner Kivalliq Energy are exploring the Genesis uranium project located in the Wollaston-Mudjatik geological trend extending northeast from Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. In addition, Roughrider recently acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Iron Butte project in Nevada which contains a historic bulk tonnage gold resource and has now added the Silver Ace and Sterling projects in central British Columbia.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING HISTORICAL INFORMATION:

Historical information contained in this news release regarding the Roughrider's Sterling property or properties adjacent to it or in the area are repeated for historical reference only and cannot be relied upon as its QP, as defined under NI-43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

