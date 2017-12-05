TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: TII) ("Terra Firma" or the "Company"), a real estate finance company, announces that Mr. Reuben Rosenblatt, QC has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately to focus on his other professional commitments. Mr. Rosenblatt has been a director of the Company since 2007 and has contributed to the growth of the Company's business in Canada.

In Mr. Rosenblatt letter to the Company he stated: "It has been an extraordinary pleasure dealing with you, the personnel at Terra Firma as well as the other Directors of the Company from the time I was first elected to the position".

The Company has no immediate plans to replace Mr. Rosenblatt seat on the board as it is currently being filled by the recently announced appointment of Mr. Jerry Patava, Chief Executive Officer of Great Gulf Group.

"I, along with all my fellow board members and management of the Company, thank Mr. Rosenblatt for his years of service on Terra Firma's board of directors, specifically on assisting with the Company's growth in Canada. We wish him good fortune in his future endeavours" said Mr. John Kaplan, Executive Chairman.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout Canada and the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma's website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

