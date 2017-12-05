Global real estate investment marketplace opens a new office in the U.K. and appoints a new regional CEO to meet growing demand



London, U.K., December XX, 2017 --Wealth Migrate, (KPMG Global Fintech Top 50), a global online real estate marketplace, today announced the opening of a new office in the U.K. and the appointment of a new country CEO, as the firm continues to build on its global presence as part of a strategy to meet growing demand from investors.



To better serve its community of investors in this region, Wealth Migrate has opened a new office in London. The new location comes as the firm continues to expand internationally and adds to its already well-established operations in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China, the U.S., Australia and South Africa.



"As a leading FinTech hub and market where we have a good deal of assets, opening a U.K. office has been part of our strategy for a long-time," said Scott Picken, co-founder and CEO of Wealth Migrate. "The new office will allow us to continue to foster relationships with best-in-class proven real estate operators and respond to our investors' increasing appetite for recession-resistant real estate assets in high-quality markets."



Adding to the news of this expansion, Wealth Migrate additionally announced the opening of their U.A.E. office and the appointment of a new U.S. based CEO this week.



To head up the new office, Wealth Migrate has appointed Ken Williams as its CEO of Wealth Migrate, U.K.



Williams has over 20 years' experience in investment banking in addition to extensive knowledge of regulatory and global financial markets. He has held executive roles at well-known financial institutions, such as ING, Deutsche Bank and Sanlam , and earned a reputation of successfully launching, managing and growing businesses in the finance and property sectors.



"Mr. Williams' extensive background working for leading global financial institutions, in the world's highly active global emerging markets, will not only provide exceptional value to our U.K. based investors but undoubtedly add exceptional value to the organization as a whole," said Hennie Bezuidenhoudt, co-founder and chairman of Wealth Migrate. "I could not be more pleased with the growth and the trajectory of the company right now," added Bezuidenhoudt.



"Having worked in the capital markets for 20 years I see personal online investing as the definitive direction for markets," said Ken Williams, CEO of Wealth Migrate, U.K. "It is where online banking was fifteen years ago, people are becoming increasingly aware that they can go direct and cut out the middle-men who take significant fees and capital appreciation off the top. I am excited to have joined Wealth Migrate, deploying revolutionary financial technology to provide investors Globally with access to sustainable real estate markets."



Wealth Migrate's expansion to the U.K. follows a series of notable accomplishments, including:



-- Ranking 42nd on KPMG's 2016 Global FinTech list (only firm in its category in the top 50) -- Ranking in top three for FinTech Africa awards -- Conducting over $380m in real estate deals -- Having over $100m in assets under management in the U.S.A. alone -- Securing over $10m+ in seed capital invested -- Having 300% revenue growth YOY for last three years -- Having 11,220 members from 107 countries signed up on the platform & growing at 63.9% per month -- Having investors from 46 countries around the world and growing at 16% per month



In October 2016, the firm was the first global real estate platform integrated on Blockchain thereby reducing friction costs and increasing trust and transparency. This year, the focus has been on dramatically streamlining the user experience with the help of investor feedback thus enabling the long-term vision of making investing as simple as a swipe of a finger and from as little as $1.



About Wealth Migrate



Wealth Migrate is a leading international real estate investment marketplace that offers global investors direct access to exclusive real estate investment opportunities in premier markets around the world, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Investors benefit from the extensive experience of the Wealth Migrate executive team, which has collectively invested more than $1.4 billion for clients in international real estate transactions over the last three decades. For more information, please visit http://www.wealthmigrate.com.



