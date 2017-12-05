

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) Tuesday launched Marketplace, a new e-commerce feature that will allow its customers to order and pay for food, make dinner reservations, reserve a parking space, or pay for gas.



The Marketplace platform will be initially available for about 2 million 2017 and 2018 model Cadillac, Chevy, Buick and GMC vehicles with 4G service and compatible infotainment systems. The number is expected to reach 4 million vehicles in 2018.



Initial partners include large companies such as Starbucks, ExxonMobil, Dunkin' Donuts and Wingstop.



'The average American spends 46 minutes per day on the road,' Santiago Chamorro, GM's vice president of global connected customer experience, said at a press event in Detroit. 'We want to make this time more productive, more enjoyable and safer.'



