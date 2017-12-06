

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market will open its first lower-priced 365 store on the East Coast in Fort Greene, Brooklyn on January 31, 2018.



The 40,000 square foot Fort Greene location at 292 Ashland Place will be the seventh Whole Foods Market 365 location in the country, the company said.



The store will feature an array of organic products, GAP 5 Step Animal Welfare rated meat, sustainable seafood, freshly prepared grab-and-go items and a variety of products tailored for individuals with special diets.



'We are thrilled to open the very first East Coast Whole Foods Market 365 in the heart of Fort Greene, Brooklyn,' said Jeff Turnas, president of Whole Foods Market 365. 'Whole Foods Market 365 will provide a fantastic combination of convenience, quality and value to families, students and commuters alike.'



The store will include a coffee bar and artisanal bakery by Orwashers, a 100% plant-based burger joint by Next Level Burger and an organic juice bar by Juice Press as part of the Friends of 365 program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX