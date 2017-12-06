Viewers Get the Surprise of Their Lives with The Don Forman Las Vegas Fox5 Surprise Squad

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2017 / The first time the FOX5 Surprise Squad surprised viewers was on December 16th in 2013. Since then, the group has brightened up the days of some lucky people. Everything is full of revelations with the primary goal of providing random acts of goodness to certain people.

Sponsored by America First Credit Union and United Nissan, Don Forman Las Vegas FOX5 Surprise Squad has been traveling all across the Las Vegas Valley for four years now. The squad makes its way around the area to help share stories of some people and bring joy to them. Since the group works with surprising people, no one knows where they will show up. No one also knows what they will do when they finally get to their destination.

The Surprise Squad Changes the Lives of Some Individuals

The Surprise Squad has been painting smiles on people's faces for a few years now. Here are some of the stories that highlighted the mission of the group:

A couple who adopted three kids: A couple who already has five children decided to embrace three kids who were the children of their dying neighbor. When they all came back to their house, it looked different. Thanks to the Surprise Squad, their home has been remodeled and made over. It was one of the biggest surprises from the group with the help of the community where the couple belongs.

Caregiver: A caregiver's daughter reached out to the squad to surprise her mother. Together, the group and the daughter planned for an event that would reverse the situation where the caregiver is the one being cared for.

Greg Zanis and his memorial crosses: The squad gave back to the man who journeyed through many places across the country. His goal was to deliver crosses for the memorial, which was used during the mass dedicated to the October 1st shooting.

All the efforts of the Surprise Squad are made possible with the help of their partners, notably United Nissan, a Don Forman-owned automotive store. In connection with the devastating Las Vegas shooting, Forman's dealership started to offer rides for free to those who wanted to donate blood to the mass shooting victims.

Forman learned that a couple of employees were at the festival where 22,000 goers were but thankfully, they were unharmed. The dealership only required for people to call them and give their address to a staff member. Whenever someone would be close to the caller, they would offer a ride and drop that person off.

Meanwhile, the Surprise Squad, in cooperation with United Nissan, America First Credit Union, Home Depot, and Albertsons surprised the man who is believed to have helped Las Vegas heal.

More about FOX5 Surprise Squad

If you are interested in learning where the squad will be next, their Facebook page sometimes gives away some tips and hints about their upcoming stop. You can also visit the page to learn about what the group has been busy with lately.

The Surprise Squad also accepts suggestions from their supporters. The process is easy since a web-based form is available where people can send their messages and recommendations as to who should be surprised next.

