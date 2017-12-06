TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. is pleased to announce a distribution to Unitholders of Kensington Private Equity Fund of $0.72 per Unit, for a total distribution of $6.5 million, representing 3.3% of the Fund's current Net Asset Value (NAV). The distribution will be paid on December 5, 2017 to Unitholders of record on December 5, 2017.

The current distribution reflects the continuing strong performance of the Kensington Private Equity Fund. Prior to the distribution, the value of the Fund's units has increased by approximately 15% since the beginning of 2017. The current distribution marks the Fund's seventh consecutive year of profit distributions to Unitholders.

"The Fund continues to be well positioned for continued growth across the portfolio," said Kensington Chairman Tom Kennedy. "This new distribution is the result of the successful sale of a number of mid-market and growth companies in the last several months. In addition to these amounts, the Fund has grown through unrealized increases in value in many of our companies, which are reflected in the higher Net Asset Value (NAV). The diversification of our portfolio continues to work in favour of all of us who are investors in the Fund."

The Kensington Private Equity Fund is a pooled investment vehicle formed to provide qualified investors with an effective way to invest in the private equity markets. Private equity is an alternative asset class with low correlation to the public markets. Kensington manages the Private Equity Fund to minimize risk through diversification and capture upside through active management. The Fund's performance and portfolio highlights are published on the Kensington website (www.kcpl.ca), and the Fund's Units are available on FundSERV.

About Kensington:

Kensington is a leading independent Canadian investor in alternative assets. Founded in 1996, and with over $1.3 billion invested in private equity, venture capital, and alternative funds, Kensington's active management approach and relationship based business has generated top quartile returns for investors. For more information, visit www.kcpl.ca.

Contacts:

Rui Hu

Marketing Coordinator

Kensington Capital Partners Limited

416.362.9000

rhu@kcpla.ca



