Digital Element, the leading provider of IP geolocation technology, today announced that Cyber Communications Inc. (CCI), a Japanese based communications company, is taking its advertising targeting to a new level by deploying NetAcuity Edge into its BEYOND X advertising platform.

The BEYOND X advertising platform offers real-time bidding, a private marketing place, and a data management platform for display advertising. It uses data, audience profiling, targeting and optimisation to offer digital display advertising services to advertisers that significantly enhance campaign performance.

By incorporating NetAcuity Edge IP geolocation technology into its advertising platform, CCI can now provide highly granular and accurate location data to geotarget advertising and enhance analytics. Additionally, location can be combined with other data sets to enhance targeting capability and advertising effectiveness, all while respecting the user's right to privacy.

"We already had IP data incorporated into the BEYOND X platform. However, after testing Digital Element's NetAcuity Edge we found it to be the most accurate IP geolocation data available. The technology delivers a much higher level of granularity and reach, which we need to meet our clients' needs," said Wataru Inai from the BEYOND X Service Team, Technology Division of CCI. "We have seen an uplift of 30% in IPs seen in our testing phase, and we are looking forward to offering this superior data to our clients.''

Digital Element's NetAcuity Edge combines traditional infrastructure analysis with insight gleaned from a network of global commercial partners to better map the internet. The result is the most granular and accurate hyperlocal geotargeting solution that maintains user anonymity and complies with the highest standards of end-user privacy.

"Working with CCI is an exciting prospect and a fantastic opportunity to further cement our place in the Japanese market," said Steve Sawyer, Vice President of International Strategy at Digital Element. "It's great to see clients such as CCI choosing Digital Element over our competitors and by utilising our highly accurate IP geolocation data that has global coverage they will be able to help provide enhanced targeting to reach their client's audiences in more meaningful ways. We are looking forward to seeing how the uplifts improve further for CCI as a result of choosing Digital Element's technology."

CCI joins Digital Element's portfolio of high-profile clients, which includes: Audience One, Asahi Newspaper, Mainichi Newspapers, Yomiuri Newspaper, Teads.tv, Crimtan, Rubicon Project, MediaMath, Infectious Media, Webtrends, Adobe, Atlas, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Videology, YouView, BBC, Discovery Networks, Hubspot, Adbrain, Adconion, Qubit Digital, VisualDNA, Ogilvy and many others.

About Digital Element

Since 1999, Digital Element has been providing global geolocation data and services that bring anytime, anywhere relevance and context to online initiatives from desktops to mobile devices. The company's patented technology has been certified and accredited to deliver real-time access to accurate and reliable location intelligence without invading Internet users' privacy. For nearly two decades, many of the world's largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element's technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook.

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy Inc.

About CCI

Cyber Communications Inc. (CCI) is a total interactive marketing company, serving more than 500 advertising agencies, including Dentsu, the largest advertising agency in Japan, and ADK, an affiliated company of the WPP Group, one of the world's largest communications companies, and it has a network of more than 500 publishers, including Facebook, Twitter, Apple, and Yahoo Japan.

Visit www.cci.co.jp for more information.

