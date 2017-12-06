Andaz Singapore Opens Doors as First Andaz Hotel in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the opening of Andaz Singapore, the first Andaz to open in Southeast Asia. Andaz Singapore furthers the brand's mission to create inspiring, indigenous experiences that immerse guests in the local culture of each unique destination. The hotel marks the seventeenth property for the brand and joins other Andaz hotels in gateway cities and top resort destinations around the world.

For thefull multimedia release, click here: http://www.prnasia.com/mnr/andaz_20170918.shtml.

Located at a cultural crossroad, whereMarina Bay, Kampong Glam, Little India and Bras Basah Bugis districts meet, thehotel draws inspiration from its lively surroundings -- alleyways filled with shophouses of vibrant colours and textures-- and weaves this ambience into the hotel to offer guests fresh perspectives of Singapore. The hotel is a 20 minute drive from Changi Airport and only five minutes to Singapore's CBD.

"We are extremely excited to open Andaz Singapore and to bring the inspirational and creative Andaz brand to Southeast Asia," said General Manager Olivier Lenoir. "By bringing in the local spirit of our neighbourhood and offering fresh perspectives, Andaz Singapore aims to inspire a sense of discovery."

Locally Inspired Design

Andaz Singapore opens in DUO, a striking pair of concave skyscrapers clad in a latticework of hexagonal windows. Designed by multi-award-winning German architect Ole Scheeren, renowned for his works with theCCTV Headquarters in Beijing and Prada Epicenter, DUO is an integrated development comprising of residences, retail spaces, offices and Andaz Singapore. DUO is directly connected to BugisMRT station via underground pedestrian walkways, providing easy access to the city.

Andaz Singapore, in collaboration with famed interior designer Andre Fu of AFSO, envisioned the hotel as a modern cultural discovery, which embraces Singapore's urban spirit. Fu observed the hotel's dynamic location and neighbourhood to create a dreamscape of passageways and incorporated subtle, locally inspired techniques, decorative details, furniture, art and fabric into the hotel's design.

A number of acclaimed artworks are showcased in the hotel; color-saturated pieces by Brazilian sculptor André Mendes and otherworks fromSingaporean artist Ahmad Abu Bakar, New York-based Filipina artist Monica Delgado and Malaysian artist Fauzulyusri Mohd Yusof.

Andaz Singapore houses 342 guestrooms, including 26 suites, with floor-to-ceiling windows framing stunning views of the city. As with all Andaz hotels, all in-house guests can enjoycomplimentary features like minibar with locally sourced snacks and non-alcoholic drinks that are replenished daily, Wi-Fi and all-day refreshments at Sunroom, plus access to the Andaz Lounge Hour from 5-7 p.m. daily; which serves complimentary wines and Andaz Pale Ale.

Dining with a Sense of Place

Visitors have a variety of drinking and dining options to choose from. Alley on 25 brings Singapore street dining to guests by offering seven "shop houses" on one alleyway, from a platter of barbecued snacks from Smoke & Pepper to a steaming bowl of noodles from Auntie's Wok & Steam or a refreshing shaved ice from Icehaus; 665°F, specializing in premium meat and sustainable seafood; and Mr Stork, a rooftop bar offering teepee-hut seating and a breath-taking 360° view of the city.

Andaz Studios

Event organizers can take advantage of Alley on 3, the hotel's 14,800sqft (1,375sqm) events alleyway featuring four residential-style spaces including The Glasshouse, a distinct 'glass-box' venue; Garden Studio, which has an adjoining outdoor terrace; and two Studios available for smaller gatherings.

Opening Offer

Visit Andaz Singapore and enjoy 20% off all guestrooms, plus an additional 3,000 World of Hyatt bonus points (per stay,min. two nights).

Nicole Loh

Marketing Communications Manager

Andaz Singapore

+65-6408-1264

nicole.loh@andaz.com