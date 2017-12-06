Second Study by Prestigious Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Shows Increasing Reliance on Technology and Engineering, While Skills Gap Widens

LONDON, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GLOBAL REPORT HIGHLIGHTS INCREASING INFLUENCE OF ENGINEERING

The Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) today released Create the Future 2017, an international survey of attitudes towards engineering across 10 markets including the UK, US, Germany, Japan, India and Brazil.

Following publication of the inaugural report in 2015, the study highlights the influence of engineering worldwide, and looks at how the public feel the profession can be supported in future.

Publication of the report coincides with the presentation of the 2017 QEPrize, the highest international engineering accolade, to Eric Fossum, George Smith, Nobukazu Teranishi and Michael Tompsett, who are recognised for creating digital imaging sensors. Together, they revolutionised the visual world, transforming medicine, science, communication and entertainment.

The report finds:

Robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) are seen as the most modern innovations, while tech-based innovations, like the Internet and computers, are thought to have the greatest impact on daily life.

The 'skills gap' is widening. Half of markets surveyed- China , Japan , South Korea , the UK and USA - saw a significant rise in the perceived demand for skilled engineers.

Diversity is the driver of modern engineering. Three quarters of people feel there should be more visible female role models among industry leaders. 3 in 5 said they would be inspired to pursue engineering if there were more people like them to look up to.

A united approach is needed. 8 in 10 believe governments, businesses and schools should offer more support to those interested in engineering professions.

Create the Future 2017 is supported by insights and opinion from some of the world's leading companies, as well as a broad selection of eminent engineers.

Lord Browne, Chairman of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering Foundation, said:

"The inaugural report highlighted not only the high regard for engineers worldwide, but their vital role in solving tomorrow's biggest challenges. Two years on, the perception of engineering as a force for good remains undiminished. In addition to recognising engineering's economic value, communities worldwide realise the continued need for skilled engineers. The QEPrize inspires young engineers by celebrating the very best innovations and highlighting the many talented, diverse individuals across the profession, while driving engineering towards a brighter future for everyone."