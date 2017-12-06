UiPath Provides its RPA Software to Dentsu and Supports Their Deployment Project to Achieve Their Technology-enabled Work Style Innovation

NEW YORK, December 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UiPath K.K. (Headquarter: Chiyoda-ku Otemachi, CEO: Koichi Hasegawa), a Japanese subsidiary of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) global leading software company UiPath, announced provision of its RPA software to Dentsu Inc. and its support for their deployment of UiPath RPA to achieve Dentsu's technology-enabled work style innovation.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562224/UiPath_Logo.jpg )



Dentsu is now working for various initiatives for their employee work environment innovation as one of their most important management issues. RPA deployment with UiPath is one of their action measures for their ongoing employee work environment innovation. Dentsu schedules to complete their 400 implementations of UiPath RPA software processes by the end of 2017. In addition to the RPA software, UiPath provides technical support along with advice of RPA governance, various standards documentation, RPA developer training.

Among UiPath deployment cases there are automating analytical processing of various data or some partial processes of accounting operations. For instance, leveraging RPA for aggregating tasks of Excel sheets sent from media companies reduced the required time from three hours by person to several seconds. As a result, Dentsu achieved generating more than 10,000 hours on a monthly base.

Dentsu needs RPA software that has flexibility to develop various tasks in a wide range of user departments to realize company-wide business automation.

UiPath's RPA software meets Dentsu's diverse set of needs, providing an intuitive and versatile workflow automation engine, usage of 300 automation activities tools, and development tools that enable workflow generation through recording.

Additionally, when deploying RPA software to each department, management of monitoring operation status in integrated and continuous manner is required.

UiPath's RPA platform enables to comprehensively manage the robot's operation status and software updates through their software 'Orchestrator' which conducts each robot's schedules and monitoring. Also, this software enables flexible integration with Dentsu's software management system.

Head of Streamlining Promotion, Dentsu Inc., Mr. Hajime Koyanagi, prompting work style innovation, says: "Our project's goal is to improve each employee's work life balance and enhance productivity. To achieve this goal, we must consistently automate our internal diverse businesses through RPA. UiPath RPA software's development support tools are very easy to use and fulfilling and they enable us to develop various tasks in a short term. Also, as we can start from responding to each user department's needs and in the future progress to an integrated robot management in an enterprise wide environment, we determined that this was the best software to popularize RPA utilization which is our goal. UiPath provides RPA's know-how as a global leading vendor as well as establishing strong support in Japan. Another reason that we have chosen UiPath is that currently Dentsu also invests to enable advanced business through AI and Cognitive usage and UiPath also has a wide range of APIs which address this initiative."

UiPath will continuously support Dentsu's 'Technology-enabled Work Style' innovation.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The company is at the forefront of the digital business revolution achieving over 500% yearly revenue growth since 2015. A global community exceeding 30,000 users and over 450 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to deploy attended and unattended software robots quickly and accurately resulting in better business outcomes, stronger security and compliance, and higher job satisfaction. Based in New York City, US, UiPath also maintains offices in Australia, France, India, Japan, Romania, and the United Kingdom with an employee base over 400 people.

Japanese subsidiary was established in February 2017 and already has over 60 customer base and more than 70 companies are working on PoC (Proof of Concept).

For more information, please access UiPath Website. (https://www.uipath.com/ja/)

http://www.uipath.comfacebooktwitterLinkedIn