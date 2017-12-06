JAKARTA, INDONESIA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)(TSX: BB) today announced Saka Energi, a national oil and gas company, is deploying BlackBerry® Unified Endpoint Manager (UEM), to increase operational efficiency and enable its management, staff, and clients to securely share information regardless of time and location. The deployment of BlackBerry UEM by Saka Energi is a result of a new channel partnership with PT PGAS Telekomunikasi Nusantara (PGASCOM), a subsidiary of PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN).

Saka Energi sought a solution to increase workforce productivity within a trusted mobile environment, that maintained security from any kind of threat, especially cyberattacks. BlackBerry UEM is enabling the company to increase the convenience of mobile working, maintain security, and reduce its operational burden.

Tumbur Parlindungan, CEO of Saka Energi said, "As part of our digital transformation strategy, we need to mobilize our workforce and drive satisfaction as well as efficiencies in our business, with the peace of mind that we are protecting sensitive business information and keeping our people safe. We chose BlackBerry UEM and PGASCOM because together, they can provide information confidentiality at every level, with the integration support and expertise that truly understands the complexity of our business."

Alex Manea, BlackBerry's Chief Security Officer, speaking at Cybersecurity Indonesia in Jakarta this week, says, "The energy sector is one of the largest industries in Indonesia and therefore, among the most targeted by cybercrime. We are excited to partner with PGASCOM, combining our secure solutions with their expertise to help Saka Energi and other companies to deliver on their digital transformation goals. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to helping Indonesian enterprises be 'BlackBerry Secure' by providing solutions and local knowledge to protect against cyber-attacks - ultimately creating safer working environments that drive efficiency, productivity and innovation."

PGASCOM, a leader at providing telecommunications network services, including fiber optics, internet access, business solution and managed services for the Indonesian oil and gas industry, recently joined BlackBerry's global Enterprise Partner Program as a Gold-level partner. BlackBerry's Partner Program is designed to help partners navigate the ever-changing mobile business environment through secure mobile business solutions for their people, processes, and data. It helps partners gain new competencies and capabilities that will enable them to meet and exceed market demand, by ensuring partners are well equipped to successfully design, architect, implement, and support BlackBerry solutions.

Sri Budi Mayaningsih (Ibu Maya), President Director of PGASCOM says, "PGASCOM provides the information and technology backbone for many industries in Asia and globally, so we understand the severity of concerns by CIOs with regards to data security and people safety. Cybersecurity threats against the oil and gas industry are a significant and ongoing challenge. As a trusted brand in Indonesia and leader in secure software that delivers a safe operating environment for people and information, we are pleased to partner with BlackBerry to help customers like Saka Energi protect critical infrastructure."

BlackBerry® UEM delivers complete unified endpoint management and policy control for diverse and growing mobile workforces. Part of the BlackBerry® Enterprise Mobility Suite, BlackBerry UEM allows you to securely manage devices operating on key platforms (Android for Work, Samsung KNOX, iOS, Windows 10, OS X and BlackBerry 10). It also supports native Mobile Device Management (MDM) controls for managing device policies and Mobile Application Management (MAM) capabilities for deploying approved business apps.

For more information about BlackBerry Secure solutions visit https://us.blackberry.com/enterprise. For more information about the BlackBerry Enterprise Partner Program visit www.blackberry.com/partners.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is a cybersecurity software and services company dedicated to securing the Enterprise of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.BlackBerry.com.

BlackBerry and related trademarks, names and logos are the property of BlackBerry Limited and are registered and/or used in the U.S. and countries around the world. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com



Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

investor_relations@BlackBerry.com



