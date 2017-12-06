SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - December 05, 2017) - Synapse Design Inc., the leading design services partner serving Tier 1 system and semiconductor companies, today announced that they have purchased all assets including the engineering team and verification IP of ACEIC Design Technologies. Based in Bangalore, India, ACEIC has been primarily focused on verification services. Through this acquisition, Synapse Design gains experienced verification engineers with domain expertise across Automotive, Wireless, Bluetooth and DDR and VIP for the latest version Bluetooth 5.0. Synapse also recently announced the acquisitions of Tech Vulcan in San Diego and Asilicon in Ranchi, India along with opening of a second design center in Da Nang, Vietnam.

ACEIC develops verification solutions for wireless 802.11ac MAC IP using UVM and verification IP for Bluetooth Low Energy 4.2 among other technologies. They have provided complete verification services to many customers in Bangalore. The strategic acquisition of ACEIC Design allows Synapse to increase their verification portfolio offerings for existing and new clients.

"Our customers are developing highly complex SoCs and ASICs at advanced nodes and with digital and mixed-signal content. These designs present tremendous verification challenges," said Devesh Gautam, Synapse Design COO. "The acquisition of ACEIC, a known expert in verification, is a testament to our focus on providing the highest quality services, technology and IP for our customers."

Through the agreement with ACEIC, Synapse is also guaranteed "first pick" from a large pool of verification engineering talent graduating annually from Maven Silicon, a top-class VLSI finishing school in Bangalore founded by P.R.Sivakumar, the CEO of both ACEIC and Maven Silicon. Given the aggressive hiring environment in Bangalore, this access to engineers provides Synapse with a competitive edge.

"This is truly an exciting next step for me and my team. We see tremendous opportunity to work with Synapse Design and strengthen the Company's verification engineering pool in the coming year," said Sivakumar. "My goal has been to build a strong relationship with a world-class company like Synapse, allowing me to focus on expanding the Maven Institute. This collaboration will allow our engineers to seek advanced training and then work with Synapse, providing them with a solid career path."

In addition to access to 300+ trained engineers graduating from Maven Silicon annually; during 2017, Synapse acquired three companies and set up a second design center in Da Nang, Vietnam providing the Company with a significant increase in headcount. When selecting Da Nang as a design center location and acquiring Asilicon in Ranchi, Eastern India, the company strategically identified these tier-two cities as providing a source of strong, experienced engineering talent located in a less competitive hiring environment. Establishing the design center in Eastern India has provided the company with access to 800+ graduate students.

"Securing design centers in India and Asia offers tremendous advantages to our customers including better pricing for our services and products and access to highly trained engineers; however, it can be difficult to hire in such a competitive environment," said Satish Bagalkotkar. "Our multi-tiered hiring strategy focusing on strategic relationships, acquisitions and a mix of design centers in primary and tier-two cities ensures our customers both the best talent today and in the future."

Synapse Design is the industry leader in design services for highly complex SoCs and embedded software and is the engineering backbone of many top-tier semiconductor and systems companies around the world. The Company's products and services support companies creating high-end products in the storage, wireless/mobile, networking/computing, automobile and multimedia industries. Through its people, products, technologies and services, the Company delivers engineering excellence and a flexible business model enabling next generation products for its customers. Founded in 2003, the company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley.

