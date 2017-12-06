SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 12/05/17 -- Today, Amazon announced the launch of Amazon Prime in Singapore. Prime is Amazon's popular membership program that provides exclusive access to benefits such as fast shipping, streaming and gaming. This week, Singapore customers will be able to enjoy Prime benefits including exclusive access to free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40 with tens of thousands of items and unlimited free international shipping on orders above S$60 on more than 5 million items from Amazon US - all available in the Prime Now App. Plus, Prime members in Singapore will enjoy unlimited access to popular and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals like the highly-anticipated second season of The Grand Tour premiering December 8, as well as other shows, movies and more on Prime Video. They will also enjoy access to gaming benefits with Twitch Prime, at no additional cost. Amazon Prime in Singapore will be available for S$8.99 per month; however, for a limited time, customers can sign up for S$2.99 per month. Everyone can try Prime by signing up for a free 30-day trial at www.amazon.com.sg.

"We want to make the lives of customers living in Singapore better every day. Customers in Singapore have been enjoying ultra-fast delivery with Prime Now since July, and now, the introduction of Amazon Prime will take their shopping experience to the next level," said Jamil Ghani, Vice President Amazon Prime International. "Now with an even wider selection of international items available for unlimited free international shipping, along with unlimited access to Prime Video and Twitch Prime, this membership is designed to offer the best of Amazon. And this is just the beginning. We will keep making Prime better, adding even more selection and benefits."

"As a Singaporean myself, Prime's arrival to our tech-savvy city state brings me great pride," said Henry Low, Director of Operations, Prime Now, Amazon. "Singapore is now part of a very selective group of countries who can leverage Prime benefits. I'm humbled to serve customers in Singapore and to keep expanding the Amazon services customers in Singapore can experience."

Prime membership benefits in Singapore include:

Free Two-Hour Delivery with Prime Now: Following the introduction of Prime Now earlier this year, customers began enjoying exclusive access to Prime Now benefits and can continue to enjoy those benefits as part of their Prime membership, getting ultra-fast delivery on tens of thousands of items with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$40, between 10am and 10pm daily. Items range from groceries to electronics, including a variety of new brands added to Prime Now since the launch such as Sunshine, Bebe Bamboo, Archipelago Beer, Kat Food, Razer and more.

Free International Shipping on over 5 Million Items: Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from the Prime Now App on more than 5 million international products shipped from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children's Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug.

Amazon Prime Video: Members can stream or download popular and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals like the highly anticipated second season of The Grand Tour premiering December 8, starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, Golden Globe-winner Mozart in the Jungle, Emmy-winner The Man in the High Castle, comedy series The Tick, Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan coming in 2018, and more, as well as other popular movies and TV shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Seinfeld, Justified, The Transformers franchise and Mission Impossible franchise. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere through the Amazon Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, select smart TVs, game consoles or online at www.PrimeVideo.com.

Twitch Prime: Free in-game loot, like exclusive characters, boosts, and skins, in games including Blizzard Entertainment's Hearthstone, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins, and Digital Extreme's Warframe, plus full games from indie developers. Members also receive a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, as well as ad-free viewing, an expanded set of chat emotes and colors, and an exclusive chat badge, all available at twitch.amazon.com/prime.

Prime members in Singapore can try all of the benefits of Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. For a limited time, customers can join Prime at an introductory promotional price of S$2.99 per month ahead of the S$8.99 monthly price. To sign up for a free 30-day trial and to learn more, customers can visit www.amazon.com.sg.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Amazon Prime is now available in 16 countries, including Singapore. Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the most convenient way to shop and experience new and expanding innovations from Amazon. Since 2005, Prime has been focused on making customers' lives better every day.

