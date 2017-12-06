

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), said Tuesday that it is pulling YouTube from some Amazon.com Inc. devices in retaliation for Amazon refusing to sell many Google products, escalating a battle between two tech titans as their businesses increasingly overlap.



Google said it cut access to YouTube on Amazon's smart speakers with screens, called the Echo Show, and that it plans to block YouTube on Amazon's Fire TV media-streaming device on January 1.



Google said Amazon's retail website doesn't sell competing products like the Google Home smart speaker or Google's Chromecast streaming device. Google also claimed that Amazon's Prime Video lineup of shows and movies isn't available via the Chromecast. It added that Amazon has stopped selling some products from Nest, a connected-device maker that is Google's sister firm under Alphabet. Amazon in October launched a home-security system that competes with Nest.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX