

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, with the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen denting investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 142.27 points or 0.63 percent to 22,480.11, off a low of 22,450.04 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly down on a stronger yen. Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are all lower by almost 1 percent each, while Canon is up 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down almost 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.3 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is down 0.7 percent and Honda is declining 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding almost 2 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Sumco Corp and Tokuyama Corp are rising more than 2 percent each, while DeNA Co. is adding 2 percent.



On the flip side, Nisshin Steel is losing almost 4 percent, Toho Zinc is declining more than 3 percent and Showa Denko is down almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 112 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, reflecting concerns about the outlook for the Republican tax reform bill amid reports about disagreements over a corporate alternative minimum tax. On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing the trade deficit widened more than expected in the month of October.



The Dow fell by 109.41 points or 0.5 percent to 24,180.64, the Nasdaq edged down 13.15 points or 0.2 percent to 6,762.21 and the S&P 500 dipped 9.87 points or 0.3 percent to 2,629.57.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures edged higher Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. January WTI oil added $0.15 or 0.3 percent to settle at $57.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX