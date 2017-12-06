

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Swiss nutrition, health and wellness giant Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L) said that it agreed to acquire privately-held Atrium Innovations from a group of investors led by Permira Funds for US$2.3 billion in cash. Atrium's 2017 sales are expected to reach almost US$700 million.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 following the completion of customary approvals and closing conditions.



Upon closing, Atrium, with its corporate offices in Quebec, Canada, will become part of Nestlé Health Science. Its existing management team will continue to manage the business, led by Peter Luther, Atrium Innovations President and Chief Executive Officer.



